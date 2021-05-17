Government and KE move towards new PPA





ISLAMABAD: Federal government and Karachi Electric (KE) reportedly moved closer to long-awaited settlement on new power purchase agreement (PPA) and arbitration agreement, after lengthy deliberation, sources said knowledgeable at Business Recorder.

This progress was seen at a meeting at the Governor’s House in Karachi, just a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s all-important visit to Saudi Arabia, where he was also accompanied by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

On April 5, 2021, the Director General of Investments of Saudi Arabia Aljomaih Holdings Co, Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih, in a letter to the Prime Minister, Imran Khan accused the Prime Minister’s special assistant in charge of energy and oil , Tabish Gauhar for deliberately trying to disrupt KE issues settlement process. Aljomaih has also met with the prime minister in recent months, as well as former finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and new finance minister Shaukat Tarin.

However, Tabish Gauhar had refuted the accusations made by Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih, claiming that KE had hired a public relations agency to slander him.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said in a tweet on Sunday: “I am happy to report that the federal government and KE have agreed today (Sunday) on principles to resolve most of their differences. long standing regarding additional procurement, payment process and grant disbursement. We will move quickly to signing a new PPA. “

On May 5, 2021, the issue of the new PPA was discussed and the government sent a message to KE management through the media that it would give one last chance to resolve disputes with government entities, otherwise he would consider taking over KE. The government argued that it already supplied over 1,300 MW of electricity to KE but was only paid for 650 MW of electricity. However, KE claimed that no such signal was sent to him.

Interestingly, the minister who initiated the KE takeover proposal was also part of the government team that held talks with KE management.

The CEC’s May 5, 2021 decision will also be reviewed and ratified by the Federal Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Contacted for comment on the meeting between the GoP team and KE, the KE spokesperson said KE management met members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee and senior government officials on Sunday. The company informed the committee of the challenges encountered as well as an update on the progress of current projects.

During the meeting, Pakistani government officials reaffirmed their commitment to the people of Karachi and indicated that the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) will be signed soon, while the mandate document for the arbitration of the long-standing payment dispute. will also be finalized in the coming days, added the spokesperson.

The Minister of Energy, the spokesperson said, expressed satisfaction with Karachi’s electricity supply during the month of Ramazan and during the Eid period. KE also expressed its deep gratitude to the Pakistani government, especially the Electricity Division, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Finance and the Inter-Ministerial Committee for their commitment and constant support which has enabled KE to better serve its customers. “Tabish Gohar, who is opposed to the principle of” justice and fairness “was not available for comment.

