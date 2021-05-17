Politics
Boris Johnson relies on British caution over lifting restrictions – POLITICO
LONDON Boris Johnson is banking on British caution as he continues England’s biggest step towards releasing COVID-19 restrictions, despite fears that the Indian variant of the rapid-transmitted disease may take hold.
Six people or two households will be allowed to meet indoors from Monday, and those who eat and drink in pubs and restaurants in England will no longer be at the mercy of the unpredictable British weather, with domestic hospitality being allowed to reopen.
But in comments published by No.10 Downing Street ahead of the easing of restrictions, the British Prime Minister warned the public to “take this next step with a strong dose of caution”.
I urge everyone to exercise caution and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today to keep the virus at bay, he added.
Arrival from India
Johnson’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock went on a rampage on Sunday to hammer home the potential risks the new COVID variant, first discovered in India, could pose.
Just over 1,300 cases have been identified so far, and Hancock said it is becoming the dominant strain in parts of the country, including Bolton and Blackburn. There are also a smaller number of cases in other parts of the country.
The virus could spread like wildfire among unvaccinated groups, he warned. If it gets out of hand, we will have a very, very large number of cases, “he said. Even with the” high “protection of the vaccine, it was” not absolute “and a very large number of cases would. a “Hospitalizations” caused by the disease, he added.
The ministers were supported by “very first data” from the University of Oxford laboratories which suggests that the British vaccines work against the new version of the disease. But while the UK government only hit its goal of giving two-thirds of the population a first vaccine last week, the rollout may not be going fast enough to avoid a wave of hospitalizations.
“We were in a race between the vaccination program and the virus and this new variant gave the virus some extra legs in this race,” Hancock warned.
People over 35 will be able to reserve their COVID-19 vaccine this week, and second doses for the most vulnerable are offered to provide maximum protection for the most vulnerable.
Reverse, reverse
For now, ministers are moving forward with plans to ease restrictions.
Johnson is under pressure from his own backbench MPs not to deviate from his path. Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith warned ministers over the weekend to “hold their nerves”, saying a “stop-go, stop-go” approach would drag us into winter with economic disaster.
“We have to be careful, but we are so nervous that we risk scaring ourselves in a corner,” he said.
Johnson has, however, already raised the possibility of delaying the final easing of restrictions planned by England in June. Hancock also did not rule out a reversal of the easing of some restrictions when asked about the prospect on Sunday.
I very much hope not and our goal remains, our strategy remains to take a cautious and irreversible approach to make sure that we always look at the data throughout and, most importantly, use the vaccine to get us out of this pandemic, he said.
In the meantime, the hope in ministerial circles is that the British will avoid going too far on Monday and keep internal contacts to a minimum.
“The outside is safer than the inside, so even though from tomorrow you can find yourself inside, it is always better to be outside,” Hancock said.
