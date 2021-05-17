Finally Jokowi has launched a land bank, see the facts!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally published a regulation on land banks as stated in government regulation (PP) 64/2021 concerning land bank organizations. This regulation gives the land bank competences and important functions related to land. From planning to land distribution as part of the land reform program. The creation of a land bank is a mandate of Law 11/2020 on the creation of jobs, as cited by CNBC Indonesia through the regulation, Monday (5/17/2021). “The Land Bank is empowered to ensure the availability of land within the framework of a fair economy for the public interest, social interest, the interest of national development, economic equality, land consolidation and reform agrarian “, indicates paragraph 2 of article 2 of the regulation. The Land Bank itself will report directly to the President through the Land Bank Committee. This committee is responsible for establishing the strategic policies of the Land Bank. The Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning / Head of the National Land Agency is appointed Chairman at the same time as a member of the Land Bank Committee. This committee is made up of the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing. In the public interest, the Land Bank has a mandate to support the availability of land for various infrastructure developments spread across all corners. From the construction of roads, dams, airports, ports, oil and gas infrastructure, hospitals, government offices, schools, markets and parking lots. In addition, the Land Bank also supports ensuring the availability of land for social interests such as education, worship, sports, culture, conservation and greening. In particular for agrarian reform, the Land Bank must also guarantee the availability of land for land redistribution. At least 30% of state land reserved for the Land Bank will be used for land reform. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



