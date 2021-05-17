



Today in history

Today is Monday, May 17, the 137th day of 2021. There are 228 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history:

On May 17, 1954, a United States Supreme Court unanimously released its decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which declared racially segregated public schools to be inherently unequal and therefore unconstitutional.

To this date:

In 1792, the New York Stock Exchange made its debut as a group of brokers gathered under a tree on Wall Street and signing the Buttonwood Agreement.

In 1875, the first Kentucky Derby was held; the winner was Aristides, ridden by Oliver Lewis.

In 1946, President Harry S. Truman took control of the national railways, delaying but not preventing a threat of strike action by engineers and trainmen.

In 1973, a special committee convened by the United States Senate began its televised hearings on the Watergate scandal.

In 1980 riots that claimed the lives of 18 people broke out in Miamis Liberty City after an all-white jury in Tampa acquitted four former Miami cops of fatally beating black insurance executive Arthur McDuffie.

In 1987, 37 US sailors were killed when an Iraqi warplane attacked the US Navy frigate Stark in the Persian Gulf. (Iraq apologized for the attack, calling it a mistake, and paid more than $ 27 million in compensation.)

In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed a measure requiring neighborhood notification when sex offenders move in (Megans Law, as it’s known, was named after Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old girl in the New Jersey who was raped and murdered in 1994).

In 2002, former President Jimmy Carter ended a historic visit to Cuba at odds with the Bush administration over how to deal with Fidel Castro, saying the limits of tourism and commerce often hurt Americans more. than to Cubans.

In 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriages.

In 2010, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that young people serving life sentences should have a meaningful opportunity to obtain their release on condition that they do not kill their victims.

In 2015, a shootout broke out between bikers and police outside a restaurant in Waco, Texas, leaving nine of the bikers dead and 20 injured.

In 2017, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special advocate to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the 2016 Donald Trump campaign.

Ten Years Ago: Queen Elizabeth II embarked on a British monarch’s first visit to the Republic of Ireland, a four-day trip to highlight strong Anglo-Irish relations and successful peacemaking in Ireland from North. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger confirmed a Los Angeles Times report that he fathered a child with a woman on his household staff more than a decade earlier. (Schwarzenegger and his wife, Maria Shriver, had announced their separation on May 9, 2011.) Harmon Killebrew, 74, has died in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Five years ago: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic presidential primary in the Oregons while Hillary Clinton won an ultra-fine victory in Kentucky. Federal investigators have concluded that a high-speed Amtrak train that crashed in Philadelphia in May 2015, killing eight people, was most likely derailed because the engineer was distracted by the news of a nearby commuter train that had been struck by a rock. Guy Clark, the Grammy-winning musician who mentored a generation of songwriters, has died in Nashville at the age of 74.

A year ago: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was tested for coronavirus on live television as he announced that everyone in the state who had flu-like symptoms was eligible for tests. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has expressed optimism that the US economy could start to recover in the second half of the year, assuming there is no second wave, but he has suggested in a CBS 60 Minutes interview that a full recovery probably wouldn’t be possible until a vaccine arrived. A spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing deal, two months after the pair declared themselves winners in the country’s presidential election.

Today’s birthdays: actor Peter Gerety is 81 years old. Singer Taj Mahal is 79 years old. Rock musician Bill Bruford is 72 years old. Television personality Kathleen Sullivan is 68 years old. Boxing Hall of Fame member Sugar Ray Leonard is 65. Actor-comedian Bob Saget is 65 years old. Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 62 years old. Producer Simon Fuller (TV: American Idol) is 61. Singer Enya is 60 years old. Actor-comedian Craig Ferguson is 59 years old. Rock singer-musician Page McConnell is 58 years old. Actor David Eigenberg is 57 years old. Singer-musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) is 56 years old. Actor Paige Turco is 56 years old. The R&B musician ODell (Mint) is 56 years old. Actor Hill Harper is 55 years old. TV personality and interior designer Thom Filicia is 52 years old. Singer Jordan Knight is 51 years old. R&B singer Darnell Van Rensalier (Shai) is 51 years old. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is 50 years old. Actor Sasha Alexander is 48 years old. Singer and rock musician Josh Homme (HAHM-ee) is 48 years old. Rock singer Andrea Corr (The Corrs) is 47 years old. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (SEN) -dul rah-mah-MURTH-ee) is 47 years old. Actor Rochelle Aytes is 45 years old. Singer Kandi Burruss is 45 years old. Actor Kat Foste Actor Ayda Field is 42 years old. Actor Ginger Gonzaga is 38 years old. Folk-rock singer / songwriter Passenger is 37 years old. Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough (huhf) is 36 years old. Actor Tahj Mowry is 35 years old. Actor Nikki Reed is 33 years old. Kree Harrison (TV: American Idol) is 31 years old. Actor Leven Rambin is 31 years old. Actor Samantha Browne-Walters is 30 years old. Actor Justin Martin is 27 years old.

