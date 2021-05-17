Iran calls for international action against “apartheid” Gaza News

Tehran, Iran – Iranian officials have called on the United Nations and other Muslim countries to intervene to prevent “apartheid” Israel from attacking Palestine while a senior military commander vowed that Iran will side with the Palestinians.

Iran’s High Council for Human Rights – an entity of the Supreme National Security Council currently headed by the head of the judiciary Ebrahim Raisi and composed of several ministers – wrote a letter to the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres. to act against acts of genocide and racial cleansing committed by Israel.

Sunday letter, seen by Al Jazeera, says silence, ambiguous statements and those released in support of Israel’s “right to self-defense” – as released by the United States – on the situation which takes place in Gaza they have perpetuated the conflict for decades.

Council called on the UN to recognize that Israel is committing “crimes against humanity and war crimes”, to form a commission of inquiry, to attract the attention of all its member states and to use its mechanisms. defense of human rights. .

He said that “protecting the right of return of all displaced Palestinians in the world and then protecting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination through a referendum” would be the best solution.

The latest Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip reached its seventh day in a row and killed at least 192 people, including 58 children.

Israel has maintained its defense against rockets fired by Hamas fighters – which Hamas says were launched in response to the Israeli crackdown on Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the capture of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Institutionalized campaign”

Speaking on Sunday at an emergency virtual meeting of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for action from the 57-member entity.

He said member states should develop an institutionalized legal and political campaign against the Zionist apartheid regime at regional and international levels.

He also called for a push for the UN to urgently convene an emergency session of the General Assembly to address the issue.

The un The Security Council is convened Sunday. Washington had previously blocked a meeting scheduled for Friday.

“We are facing gross and systemic violations of human rights, humanitarian law and international law,” Zarif told his colleagues at the virtual meeting, while calling for a referendum that would include all Palestinians, including the displaced and living as refugees. .

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al Saud also condemned the blatant violations of Palestinian rights at the meeting and called on the international community to act urgently.

“Chain Defeats”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani raised the issue with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Sunday telling him that Iran and Turkey must meet as two major players in the region to urge the UN and the OIC to fight against the “crimes of the Zionist. Diet.”

According to reports, Erdogan told him that the international community should offer a strong and dissuasive response and that the Muslim world should act as such on the Palestinian issue.

Rouhani made a similar point in a phone call earlier this week with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who also praised the Qatars’ efforts to stop the bloodshed.

Iranian security chief Ali Shamkhani tweeted Sunday that America’s “chain defeats” in Afghanistan and Israel against “the axis of resistance” are indicative of their failed policies.

We are ready to engage with the countries of the region in a mechanism to create collective security as an infrastructure for the development and well-being of their nations, he wrote.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards had separate telephone conversations on Saturday with Ismail Haniya, the head of the Hamas political bureau, and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the general secretary of the Islamic Jihad armed group. .

General Ismail Qaani underscored Tehran’s support for Palestinians facing Israeli “crimes” and admired “the successful response of the resistance forces against the rapes of the Zionist enemy.”