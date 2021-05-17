Facebook braces for showdown with world leaders after Trump ban – POLITICO





Press play to listen to this article

Facebook’s problem with world leaders is about to escalate.

In India, the government has adopted rules to give itself more leverage over what is posted on social media. In Poland, lawmakers have drafted proposals to prevent Facebook and others from removing potentially harmful posts or banning people who violate their community’s standards. In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, the country’s populist president, threatened to do the same after the local Supreme Court ordered Facebook to ban several of its key allies.

In this political quagmire is the so-called Supervisory Board: a group of outside experts who asked Facebook to decide within six months whether Donald Trump should be allowed to return to his platform. In its ruling, the body made it clear that politicians and other influential users should not be treated differently from everyone else on social media.

Political leaders do not have a greater right to freedom of expression than others, ”said Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former Danish Prime Minister and co-chair of the Supervisory Board.

Yet before the ink even runs dry on that decision, Facebook faces a drumbeat of new rules around the world aimed at hampering its powers to hold political leaders accountable for what they may say to their people. million subscribers online. Many disagree with the Supervisory Board’s claims that any content that violates the company’s content rules, especially if it comes from senior politicians, should be swiftly removed from the global platform.

The proposals will lead to an inevitable showdown between Facebook and world leaders, many of whom believe the US tech giant has grown too powerful to decide how elected officials can communicate directly with potential supporters. Countries from Mexico to Turkey want to give politicians, not social media giants, the right to decide what and who can post online.

This tension has simmered for years. But the recent Trump decision has once again rekindled the fight over who should have the final say over what gets posted on the world’s largest social network. The outside group determined that the former US president’s comments on the Capitol riots violated Facebook rules, but also berated the company for its “vague and standard sentence” for its indefinite ban.

Facebook’s relationship with its supervisory board, a group of human rights experts, lawyers and former politicians, will reach its peak in the coming months, as the panel is set to judge a new one. series of claims involving world leaders and their supporters. In particular, the Supervisory Board should be asked to judge whether other leaders have broken the platform’s rules when using it to talk to their supporters.

“At some point, these types of questions come back to the board,” said Evelyn Douek, an online free speech expert at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University. “If it isn’t Trump, it will be another world leader.”

Facebook’s dilemma

The tech giant is keenly aware of the problem it now faces and the challenges that Trump’s Supervisory Board decision has created.

Nick Clegg, former UK Deputy Prime Minister and the company’s main global lobbyist, told POLITICO experts muddied the waters of their decision by arguing both that political discourse in democracies should be treated differently so that voters can make informed decisions, and that all content should be treated according to the same rules.

“I don’t think they’ve been fully resolved,” he said. “On the one hand, they recognized that political discourse is rather an atypical discourse, and on the other hand, they also said: but there should be nothing different in politicians compared to others with significant. So we need to tackle that. “

Facebook has until June 4 at the latest to respond to non-binding recommendations from experts on how to deal with content posted by global leaders and other influential users. These suggestions included greater clarity for all users on how the company made decisions about content removal and an internal audit of the tech giant’s role in promoting lies around voter fraud during elections. US elections in November.

Yet Thomas Hughes, director of the Supervisory Board, told POLITICO that the group’s directions had been clear. Facebook, he said, should treat all content the same, but should also weigh the potential harm of keeping posts online from politicians who might have broken company rules. The key was to provide more transparency on how the social media giant made its decisions about removing or reinstating specific content.

When asked how the group would vote on content reported from a country with its own social media rules, the former human rights activist said the Oversight Board would hesitate not to speak out against such legislation if it did not comply with existing human rights standards.

Under the group’s articles of association, it cannot take on matters that result in criminal liability or “adverse government action” against Facebook or the Supervisory Board. But Hughes said it was possible to judge content in authoritarian or democratic regimes where governments tried to suppress opposition.

“If the repressive country X decides that a particular Facebook user should not criticize the leader for a particular reason, and there is a law that says so, it is not a law that the board of directors will enforce, “he said without naming any. countries. “It’s not some kind of law that the board is going to say, it’s a very good legitimate restriction on expression that meets international human rights standards.”

Test case

It didn’t take long for Brazilian Bolsonaro to respond to the Supervisory Board’s decision against Trump.

Days after the ruling, the populist leader, whose online swagger and COVID-19 lie smuggling drew comparisons with the former US president, announced his intention to overhaul the country’s internet rules to sanction companies from social media that report or remove content favorable to the Brazilian President. Google’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have previously deleted some of Bolsonaro’s posts to promote disinformation about the ongoing pandemic.

Srgio Ldtke, editor-in-chief of the Comprova Project, a coalition of 24 media that verifies the content of public policies in Brazil, said the country’s president was probably bluffing his threats to rewrite Brazil’s rules. But, he added, Bolsonaro was trying to protect his social media accounts, which have tens of millions of followers, ahead of next year’s general election because they were a direct way to communicate with voters. more and more disillusioned with the way he is running the country.

“For Bolsonaro, it is essential to preserve the immense social capital that these accounts have accumulated in recent years,” he said in an email. “We have high expectations of what will happen to his accounts since he has posted numerous posts that go against Facebook’s rules.”

It’s not just Brazil.

Last week, the UK proposed social media laws that provide heavy penalties for larger companies if they do not take action against illegal content like online extremism and so-called harmful content such as disinformation and self-harm videos. UK officials, however, have included provisions that would prevent Facebook and others from removing posts deemed “democratically important,” including content from the country’s politicians and government.

For Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, countries around the world are divided in their approach to social media businesses and how they should handle content. used to communicate directly with voters.

For some, he said, the goal was to complain that tech giants should do more to stop the spread of potentially dangerous behavior, without passing new legislation to force them to do so.

For others, there was a push to create new rules that would take the last word out of the hands of these tech companies. Yet even these laws don’t necessarily answer the question of whether Trump’s January 6 riots posts should have been allowed to remain online.

“Politicians are hooked on the fact that Facebook, as a business, had the right to make a decision regarding Trump’s account,” he said. “They’ve developed an interest in online content just as it’s starting to reach people like them.”

