The Arctic: a test of US-Russian relations before a possible summit





Washington (AFP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left on Sunday for a trip focused on the future of the Arctic, a source of growing tension with China and a test of strained US-Russia relations ahead of an expected summit between Biden and Putin.

Blinken was traveling first to Copenhagen, where he will meet with Danish leaders on Monday before heading to Iceland for a ministerial meeting of the eight Arctic Council countries on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Reykjavik, all eyes will be on a meeting between Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov – the first high-level meeting between the two warring powers since Joe Biden took office in January.

The Arctic, a vast territory with extreme and inhospitable conditions, has in recent years become the scene of a geopolitical competition between the countries that form the Arctic Council (United States, Russia, Canada, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland).

As global warming makes the region more accessible and less off-putting, interest in the Arctic’s natural resources, its shipping routes and its strategic position has grown.

Much to Washington’s dismay, the Arctic is also coveted by China – which has only an “observer” status in the Council, but which has positioned itself as a “near-arctic” power.

Under the presidency of Donald Trump, the United States pushed back what it considered to be Russian and Chinese “aggressiveness” in the region. Now, the Biden administration appears determined to continue asserting its stake in the territory.

“We do not say no to all Chinese activities or Chinese investment, but we insist on following international rules and upholding high standards,” James DeHart, US coordinator for the Arctic region, said at the meeting. a recent briefing with journalists.

Certain Chinese activities, he added, “concern” the United States.

– Greenland not for sale –

Perhaps Blinken’s most important mission is to turn the page on two controversies inherited from the Trump administration.

The Republican president had put forward the idea that the United States could buy Greenland, with its immense arctic territory, from Denmark – sparking an angry reply from Copenhagen that the idea was “absurd” and that the territory was “not for sale”.

The US Secretary of State will need to avoid such provocations by first meeting officials in Copenhagen and then making a brief stopover in the Autonomous Territory.

More seriously, Blinken’s predecessor, Mike Pompeo, rocked the last Arctic Council meeting when he made the unprecedented decision to block the group’s final communiqué because it mentioned climate change.

Pompeo even seemed to see an opportunity in global warming, claiming that the gradual shrinkage of the pack ice opened up new shipping routes and created business opportunities.

The American message has changed dramatically with the arrival of Biden to the White House, with the new president making the fight against global warming one of his priorities.

– Opening involves risks –

The Council will issue this time a final communiqué – already approved by the eight ministries – as well as a common “strategic plan” for the next 10 years, declared Marcia Bernicat, senior official of the State Department responsible for environmental issues.

“Opening the ocean, if you will, is not a good thing without reservation. It also poses a huge risk,” she told reporters in a briefing on Friday.

According to her, recent studies show that the Arctic is warming “not twice as fast, but three times as fast as in the rest of the world”.

The Biden administration wants to use climate issues to explore possibilities for cooperation with Moscow, which will hold the rotating chairmanship of the Arctic Council for the next two years.

Blinken and Lavrov will review “the entire bilateral relationship – the good, the bad and the go-between,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“The bad” will likely occupy a good part of the discussion, given the heated US-Russia disputes over Kremlin interference in the US elections as well as allegations of espionage and cyber attacks.

Biden, determined to clearly break away from what many saw as Trump’s deferential relationship with Putin, went so far as to call the Russian leader a “killer.” Rival powers imposed tit-for-tat sanctions shortly after Biden’s election.

But the new US administration insists its foreign policy is very pragmatic and open to finding common ground even with its worst enemies when it is in the US interest – like on climate change or disarmament.

This is the main objective of the United States at the Reykjavik conference, which should lead to the confirmation of a first Biden-Putin summit in Europe in June.

The US side wants to “test and try to see if we can achieve a relationship with Moscow that is more stable and more predictable,” Price said.

2021 AFP

