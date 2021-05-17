Prime Minister Imran praises the sad disappearance of Begum Nasim Wali Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his deep sorrow over the disappearance of veteran ANP leader Begum Nasim Wali Khan, who died Sunday after suffering from diabetes and heart problems.

In his tweet today, the Prime Minister wrote: “My condolences and prayers go out to the family of Begum Nasim Wali. She will be remembered for her struggle for democracy in Pakistan. “

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2021

In addition, the Chief of Staff of the Army (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, expressed his sincere condolences following the death of political leader Begum Nasim Wali Khan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS felt deeply saddened by the sad disappearance of the former parliamentarian and leader of the ANP, Begum Nasim.

May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give comfort to the bereaved family, Ameen, the army chief said.

– DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 16, 2021

It should be noted that the top political leader Begum Nasim Wali Khan died Sunday at the age of 88, family sources confirmed.

According to his family, Begum Nasim Wali Khan suffered from diabetes and heart problems.

Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered in Charsadda and its time and location will be announced later, family sources said.

Begum Nasim Wali Khan was the wife of ANP leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan and mother-in-law of incumbent ANP leader Asfandyar Wali Khan.

She was also elected Member of the National Assembly (NA) once and Member of the Provincial Assembly three times.

She was also the head of the National Awami Party (ANP).

