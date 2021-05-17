He’s a childish bully, but Donald Trump shouldn’t be banned from social media forever





You might think the world has enough trouble right now, but sooner or later Donald Trump should be given his social media access back.

Yes, it’s a relief that for four and a half months, as the world focuses on vaccine rollout and heightened tension in the Middle East, the Donald hasn’t been able to contribute to the debate with his torrent. usual arsonist online. posts. But arbitrary and permanent censorship is not the way to go, it is the kind of mass solution that would appeal to a bossy and loud bully like the 45th President.

Facebook shut it down on January 7, following its comments about the invasion of the Capitol building the day before. On January 8, Twitter deleted its @realDonaldTrump account, which had 88 million subscribers. He is also banned from YouTube, where three million people have subscribed to his videos.

On May 4, he returned to the web with his own communications platform, a blog titled From the Desk of Donald J. Trump. He is designed to be a loophole that takes him back to social media by allowing users to share his ideas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Ideas such as: The fraudulent presidential election of 2020 will, from this day forward, be known as THE BIG LIE!

The lackluster site doesn’t have the energy of a social feed. Base Trumps, which he needs to energize for the relaunch of his political career, does not respond. While on Twitter the most insane Trumpism would individually generate hundreds of thousands of likes and shares, its relentless From the Desk post totaled just 212,000 engagements in its entire first week, according to NBC News and the BuzzSumo analysis company.

It’s encouraging. As his childish diatribes that America is now a socialist regime with a collapsing border continues, his voice is reduced. Trump is someone who tests the limits of free speech, says Ruth Smeeth, chief executive of Index on Censorship.

Twitter claims his account has been permanently banned. The Facebook solution is an indefinite block. Trying to gag him, without the prospect of a reprieve, is a misstep.

Florida to fine social media companies up to $ 250,000 a day for knowingly misrepresenting politicians

Facebook’s independent supervisory board agrees. Yes, he maintained the original ban as justified on the grounds that it trumps the approval of the Capitol rioters as great patriots, telling them: We love you. You are very special, it was a violation of platform community standards.

But significantly, he censored Facebook for its imposition of a vague and non-standard sanction, saying it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose an indefinite suspension. The 20-member board criticized the platform for trying to avoid its responsibilities by dodging the decision on how long Trump’s ban should last.

In other cases, he noted, accounts were either permanently deactivated or suspended for a specified period of time. He told Facebook to sort out his rulebook within six months and determine a limited penalty.

The current ambiguity allows accusations of bias. The US right has used the continued ban to call on Trump to bring Facebook to the Supreme Court and to have the social media giant dismantled.

But the position of the supervisory board is a positive sign of the platform’s good intention. Gathered at the insistence of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and briefed by workshops involving 650 people in 88 countries, she was called the Supreme Court of Facebook. Its members include Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakkol Karman, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, a former Danish prime minister, and Alan Rusbridger, former editor of The Guardian. Its staff are spread between the United States and London.

Since he began his work last year, he has rendered nine decisions, often overturning Facebook. He asked the platform to restore content previously deemed dangerously extremist or disinformation about Covid-19. He confirmed the decision to remove a video, featuring a Dutch Christmas tradition of whites with blackened faces, deemed contrary to Facebook’s standards on hate speech.

The board members feel very optimistic and confident, said Thomas Hughes, its executive director, speaking from his home in Kent. I think they have made very strong decisions so far and these decisions clearly demonstrate the board’s independence from Facebook. They absolutely plan to take Facebook into account.

Facebook must quickly put a delay on its ban on Trump, who claims his gagging undermines democracy. What Facebook, Twitter and Google have done is a total disgrace and embarrassment to our country, he said last week. Freedom of speech has been taken away from the President of the United States.

But Trump is no longer Potus and he should not be granted the special status of deposed king in exile. In due course, he should be reinstated on social media and if he breaks the rules, he should be sanctioned again. Just like an anchored child.

Twitter: @iburrell

