Continuing to accept Modi now means accepting cruelty

reDeath once again dominated the week. Images of bodies floating in rivers in northern India are now quickly overtaking images of mass funeral pyres that only became the global image of the pandemic last week. There is no doubt that what these images of corpses represent is cruelty.

The mass deaths and its images have rightly incited anger against the state.

Analysts have been both quick and correct in taking this image of massive Indian deaths from Covid as evidence of a failed state. The shortage of vaccines, the lack of a public campaign on virus prevention, and the failure to build medical and hospital capacity during the first lockout are testament to the state’s failure. The total dereliction of duty by political leaders and the occasional neglect of the danger in holding mass public gatherings and religious rituals have been fatal.

In the face of mass deaths, the powerful state and its otherwise popular leader, Prime Minister NarendraModi, are in action. Instead, the different voices of government push unhappy and breathless citizens to stay positive andchannel the power of prayer.

The silence of the state is only an act of cruelty.

Political rule and cruelty

Cruelty and the state are not disconnected. Far from there. Princes, philosophers, public moralists, and political leaders throughout the ages have not only thought about the intimate connection between political power and cruelty, but also acted on their beliefs about it.

Political philosopherJudith Shklarwas the first in recent times to alert us that there was nothing natural about cruelty. In fact, cruelty was vice above all vices.

In his concise but powerful essay,Prioritize cruelty,Shklar raised at least three important points: First, cruelty is important not because it is everywhere and ugly, but because it is a human judgment on human behavior. God, or even fate or fate is not in the picture, so to speak. Second, cruelty degrades humanity like no other vice. Last but not least, cruelty “works” because there are few safeguards against it. Since Machiavellian ideas became the model for rulers and princes, politics or power has been separated from morality or ethics. The relentless pursuit of power and fame by the rulers made them particularly cruel.

Cruelty to rulers, however, is only possible because of self-deception. We could just call them delusions of grandeur that often inhabit the very powerful. The first of these illusions is to confuse the torment of the victims with the love of their leader. It is now neither unusual nor irrelevant that Prime Minister Modi’s mass popularity has often been described as toxic love.

Modi also continued his legacy or posthumous fame in the face of the pandemic and rapidly unfolding deaths. The continued work on the $ 2 billion Central Vista project despite deaths from Covid’s rise to over 4,000 per day is clear evidence of PM’s priority.

Floaters in rivers and burning pyreson ghats and elsewhere, it may be thrown, will fade away. The new monuments that will be cast in the mold of Modi in the political capital will be set in stone and it is assumed that they will endure. With crematoria and cemeteries running out of space, India’s prime location is dug up day and night to undo the past and mark Modi’s presence in India’s long history. The Central Vista already looks like a memorial to the dead.

Gandhi against colonial cruelty

India has been here before. Famines, the influenza pandemic of 1918, the main one among many other great epidemics, and the two world wars among countless small wars had made death the constant companion of colonial rule. Then, as today, Delhi was being built to reflect the might of the empire.

This death-scape of cruelty is what the Mahatma had responded to in his policy. Famous, Gandhi injected a morality and ethics that could not be contained, let alone measured, in the calculations of realpolitik or the ordinary pursuit of power. In fact, the Mahatma honored death in his politics. Death had been brutalized, massified and carried away by the cruel neglect of colonial domination.

In his idiosyncratic politics, Gandhi made death the basis of his politics primarily by dignifying and elevating his power. Caused by famines and reported as anonymous numbers and statistics, the deaths had indeed been humanized by the British, causing widespread apathy. In contrast, Gandhi rediscovered death as a supreme individual ability. For Gandhi, death was the only property that a human individual truly possessed. Embracing death and leading it like sacrifice, Gandhi raised moral principles against the relentless pursuit of power and profit.

The sacrifice can be big or small. Giving up satisfying his appetites through individual fasting habits was a major example of his policy. Indeed, fasting and appetite control spoke directly of the massive deaths due to hunger games of colonial famines. The cold logic of statistics has thus been replaced by the individual experience of hunger. Such as Politics refused apathy towards death caused by cruelty.

Gandhi’s all-or-nothing philosophy that dignified death was based solely on moral courage. This was the main idea which guaranteed the end of “politics as usual” or as the pursuit of power, interest and glory, as had been the case with the Empire of neglect and of cruelty for over a century.

There is certainly no Mahatma among us today. But Gandhi’s crucial lesson that death alone enabled dignity in the face of brutal power has never been more powerful. Political apathy towards mass death is sheer cruelty.

Asking individuals to stay positive or suggesting that the pandemic is the work of a ‘invisible enemy“Against which the government is unhappy is just an admission that the state has indeed failed. It is not the failure but the cruelty that is crucial.

State cruelty must be named, blamed and punished. This alone will pay homage to the death which torments India. The state can succeed again. But any acceptance of Modi now means acceptance of cruelty.

Shruti Kapila teaches the history of modern India and world political thought at the University of Cambridge. Twitter: @ shrutikapila. Views are personal.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

