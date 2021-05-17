Mafia attacks and death threats against Erdogan opponents continue

Attacks and attacks on the opposition and party headquarters against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continue as security agencies do not try to end them, despite the son of a famous leader of the Turkish mafia threatened Minister Ali Babacan with death. , just like his father a few months ago when he threatened Kemal Kldarolu, the leader of the People’s Party. The Republican “was also killed at a time when the headquarters of the pro-Kurdish“ People’s Democratic Party ”was preparing to attack the capital Ankara.

Mehmet Amin Akmen, vice chairman of the Democracy and Construction Party die Babacan, formed after resigning from the ruling Justice and Development Party led by Erdogan, said: “The authorities took no action. in reference to the threats seized, our party leader’s death received received, and frankly we do not expect any reaction from them. “The government freed his father, Aladdin Chakji, with a controversial amnesty over a year ago.

akc is the head of the turkish mafia, and he threatened Kldarolu with death months ago, but a few days ago his son Ali Babacan threatened with death.

The father, Chakji, was arrested on charges of murder, drug trafficking and forming an armed group, along with other charges. He was born in April 2020 after the coronavirus epidemic and his arrival in Turkish prisons liberated after a great emergency by Dolat Bahceli, Erdogan’s only ally in Turkey, the party of the national movement at the head. Right.

Babacan’s deputy told Al-Arabiya.net in his report that “Chakji, father and son, have not been prosecuted despite their threats” and stressed that “Bahjali is protecting them both and says that Alaeddin Chakji is my friend ”.

Bahjeli had already visited Chakji during his incarceration. He was also received upon his release last year.

The threats made by the son of the Turkish mafia leader in Babacan came after Babacan was asked by the Bahelis die National Movement Party criticized his father’s release.

“Last year, the head of a criminal organization was released under special law and with the public support of the government’s junior partner,” Babacan said, before Chakji’s son threatened him and treats of American agent and “Freemason”. and added, “After that, we watched him die of violence again on the way home. “

He continued, “The government’s junior partner targets people by name, and anyone who dies that he mentions is exposed to violence after a while. He asked himself: is this acceptable under the rule of law? Leaders of political parties can be exposed to street violence and die. The ruling party is completely silent on this. The case. Did you hear an explanation? “

Despite a series of lawsuits against Chaki, in particular the Republican People’s Party, the main opposition party in Turkey, Chaki is so far free.

In connection with the threats, die Babacan became the headquarters of the “People’s Democratic Party” in Ankara attacked by unknown persons, die was not arrested by the authorities, although the pro-Kurdish party in a statement revealed that “The authorities did not move despite their presence near the headquarters of our party and despite the presence of surveillance cameras in the same place. “”.

At the end of April, attacked with Ozdag, member of the Turkish parliament of the opposition (national) party and dissident of the National Movement Party, Garu Baylan, the Armenian representative of the pro-Kurdish HDP, and threatened him with death. in response to Baylan’s criticism of Talaat Pasha, who played a central role in decision-making, die over the Armenian genocide during the “Ottoman” era.

Since the beginning of this year, dozens of journalists and opposition activists have been attacked and the National Movement party has been accused of being behind them. Last March, a well-known political analyst, Levent Gultekin, in Istanbul, attacked by strangers, whose identity has not been identified by the authorities.

Selcuk Ozdag, founder of the Future Party under the leadership of former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, was also announced on January 15 near his home in Ankara, hit weeks after the home of his party colleague Ayhan Safar Austin was beaten down.