Nations are making wartime efforts to win the flea race

Tiny pieces of silicon with complex circuitry are the lifeblood of today’s economy. These intelligent semiconductors make our internet-connected world go round. In addition to iPhones and PlayStations, they underpin key national infrastructure and sophisticated weaponry. But recently, there hasn’t been enough to meet demand. The reasons for the global chip shortage, which is expected to last until 2022 and possibly 2023, are complex and multifaceted. However, countries plan to inject billions of dollars into semiconductors over the next few years as part of an effort to secure supply chains and become more self-reliant, with money earmarked for new chip factories, as well as research and development. South Korea became the latest country to announce a colossal investment in the industry last week. The government of the nation said Thursday South Korea’s 510 trillion won ($ 452 billion) will be invested in chips by 2030, the bulk of which will come from private companies in the country. Abishur Prakash, a geopolitics specialist at the Center for Innovating the Future, a Toronto-based consulting firm, told CNBC via email that it was “a South Korean war effort to bolster security. and future independence “. “By developing huge chip capabilities, South Korea will have the power to decide its own course, instead of being forced in a specific direction,” Prakash added. “It’s also about not depending on China or Taiwan. By investing hundreds of billions of dollars, South Korea is ensuring that it is not tied to other countries for its technological needs. reviews. “

Through the so-called “K-Semiconductor Strategy”, the South Korean government has said it will support the industry by providing tax breaks, financing and infrastructure. In one speech in may On October 10, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said, “Amid the great transformation of the world economy, semiconductors are becoming a kind of key infrastructure in all industrial fields.” He added, “While firmly maintaining the status of our semiconductor industry as the best in the world, we will protect our national interests by using the current semiconductor boom as an opportunity for another leap forward.” But South Korea is not leading on all fronts. “In terms of production capacity, Taiwan is No. 1 and South Korea is No. 2, with the United States in third place and China gaining rapidly,” said Glenn O’Donnell, vice president and general manager of research from analyst firm Forrester, at CNBC. South Korea has a huge lead in memory chips with a 65% share, thanks in large part to Samsung, he said. He added that Asia as a whole dominates in manufacturing, with 79% of all global chips produced on the continent in 2019. O’Donnell said it was “hard to say” whether the investment will help South Korea grab the world crown of chipmaking as it wishes. “This is a monumental investment, but the United States, Taiwan’s TSMC and the Chinese are also investing heavily,” he said.

Deep pockets

South Korea’s investment is led by two of its largest chip companies: Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Samsung Electronics, the country’s largest chipmaker and a rival to Taiwan’s TSMC is plans to invest 171 trillion won in non-memory chips through 2030, increasing its previous investment target of 133 trillion won announced in 2019.

Elsewhere, SK Hynix, a semiconductor supplier of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips and flash memory chips, plans to spend 230 trillion won over the next decade. A spokesperson for SK Hynix told CNBC that the company will spend 110 trillion won at its existing production sites in Icheon and Cheongju by 2030. It is also investing 120 trillion won in four new factories in Yongin as part of the project. of a larger effort to double the amount of chips it produces. Prakash said the world should be shocked at the size of South Korea’s global war chest. “With nearly half a trillion dollars and the involvement of more than 150 companies, South Korea is moving mountains to secure its place in the future,” he said.

The United States, China and the EU are also investing

South Korea’s engagement comes after US President Joe Biden proposed a $ 50 billion plan for chipmaking and research, while China’s Xi Jinping pledged to spend on high-tech industries, with a great emphasis on semiconductors. The EU said in March it wanted 20% of the world’s semiconductors to be made in Europe by 2030, down from just 10% in 2010. “In the ongoing battle for dominance in technology, all nations are fighting for this very important designation as a key supplier to the world,” said O’Donnell of Forrester. “South Korea, Japan, USA, Taiwan, EU and China all covet this gold medal on the Tech Olympics podium.” O’Donnell noted that it takes about two years to build a chipmaking plant or factory. “Each fab will cost over $ 10 billion, but all the money in the world is not going to solve the chip shortage quickly and guarantee that gold.”