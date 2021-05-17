Superior HR becomes Jokowi’s priority, Gus AMI calls on Minister of Education and Research to increase public interest in reading

JAKARTA – The literacy level of the Indonesian population is classified as very low as it only ranks 62nd out of 70 countries, or is in the 10 lowest countries which have low literacy level.
This refers to the results of a survey conducted by the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2019.
Meanwhile, UNESCO said Indonesian people’s interest in reading is only 0.001%. This means that out of 1,000 Indonesians, only one person likes to read. The result of a different research titled Worlds Most Literate Nations Ranking, conducted by Central Connecticut State University in March 2016, Indonesia was ranked 60th out of 61 countries for interest in reading.
On the other hand, due to the pandemic, 58.2% of publishers experienced a drop in their sales. And only 4.1% whose sales were stable during the Covid-19 pandemic last year. This refers to ikapi.org data.
DPR vice president for Korkesra sector Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar said this condition is very worrying. Because, during the second term of the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the development of senior human resources (HR) was one of the priorities.
Therefore, to coincide with the commemoration of National Book Day which falls today Monday (5/17/2021), Gus AMI – the nickname of Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar – asked the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbudristek) Nadiem Makarim to do various activities, efforts to increase public interest in reading. In addition, Kemendikbudristek must also digitize the book products to provide easy reading access to the public.
According to Gus AMI, the development of human resources is the main key to the progress of a nation. The nation’s low competitiveness is also the result of the low human resource development index. “This leads to poor innovations, per capita income and low nutritional ratios. These ultimately have an effect on people’s low happiness index,” Gus AMI said Monday (5/17/2021).
Given the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, efforts to increase interest in reading should be taken more seriously. Because the process of learning to teach in school is flawed. The distance learning process (PJJ) always works less than the maximum.
“So what can be done is how students affected by this pandemic can spend more time reading at home. There must be a campaign for a movement to love books, a movement to increase literacy. , and this must be initiated by the Ministry of Education and Culture, as the locomotive of national education, ”he declared.
The chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB) said the government’s mission to make human resource development a priority during Jokowi’s second term was the right step. This is because superior human resources are the key to the progress of the nation.
“There is no developed country without superior human resources. Therefore, Pak Jokowi’s wish must be supported and realized, one of which is how our society’s interest in reading and our level of reading “Literacy can increase. It’s ironic if we look at our data on the level of literacy, compared to several other countries,” he explained.***