PM posters: Rahul Gandhi says arrest me, cops point finger at role of PAA | India News





NEW DELHI: Even though Delhi police said the investigation into the posters shooting down the Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than vaccine supplies had shown the involvement of several AAP members in violation of the lockdown rules, the issue took a political turn with the Congress leader Rahul gandhi tweeting stop me too.

The congressional protests against the arrests in this case saw the party use the Modi ji why did you send vaccines for our children abroad online widely on social media. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made it their profile picture on Twitter and party spokesman Pawan Khera said the prime minister should be asked questions because he has centralized all decisions since the start of the pandemic and had sought credit for disproving the forecast of a tsunami. infections.

PAA official Durgesh Pathak told media that police harass party workers for putting up the posters. Today, as the Indian people wonder why Modi ji sent vaccines overseas … Modi jis Delhi police are registering FIRs and sending our workers to jail, he said.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, said their investigation showed the role of PAA officials who organized and funded a defacement campaign in violation of lockdown guidelines. Many AAP volunteers were directly involved in putting up the posters and also paid people to break lockdown standards and fix the photos, police said.

The investigation indicated that large sums of money had been spent to open printing presses, police said. In Mangolpuri, police say they obtained video footage of men putting up posters at 4 a.m.

The defendants revealed during questioning that Arvind Gautam of Sultanpur Majra, New Delhi, who is a PAA worker, had sent an order over WhatsApp to a Rahul regarding the subject of printing and Rs 9,000 for the printing and affixing of these posters and panels. Rahul made a graphic image for printing and placed the order with a Rajesh via email, police spokesman Chinmoy Biswal said.

In the Southern District, two suspects, identified as PAA workers Mayank and Santosh, were spotted on CCTV and detained, police said. They added that a Sanjay Chaudhary (an AAP adviser candidate) had asked them to put up these posters.

The poster content was sent to Mayank by Sanjay Chaudhary via WhatsApp. Mayank had 20 posters printed for Rs 4,000. In the West District, four people were detained and the role of Prashant Kumar, an AAP worker, as well as Rakesh Joshi, also an active party member, were found, police said.

In Dwarka district, two people had placed banners on telephone poles. One of them, Suhail was an AAP worker and a close associate of the AAP city councilor. Praveen Kumar, police said. In Timarpur, Tarkeshwar Jaiswal was apprehended while putting up posters. He said a Bharath asked him to do it. Bharat said he worked for the AAP and was the head of the local Jatav samaj, police said.

In east Delhi, large numbers of posters were seized and four people arrested. Police suspect that a large sum of money was paid to print a thousand posters here.

The congressional online protests involved party officials from headquarters to state units, as they sought to amplify outrage over the arrests. Congress rhetorically asked the Prime Minister if he would make a law that would make it mandatory to congratulate him, even when the dead are cremated.

Pawan Khera displayed a sign when meeting with the press online, I challenge you Mr. PM, stop me, adding that he would ask questions such as why don’t we have vaccines, why don’t don’t we have oxygen, why don’t we have medicine?

Congress said the BJP had resorted to punitive measures even against doctors who spoke out about the lack of oxygen. The false image of PM cannot be more important than real life. To hell with your false image, said Khera.

In response, the BJP said it was ironic that congressional leaders were urging people to break the law at a time when the lockdown was in effect in the nation’s capital and there were restrictions on public movement.

The National Disaster Management Law was imposed on Delhi but Congress supporters, instigated by their stupid leaders, resorted to breaking the law against which the Delhi police took action, the spokesperson said. word of BJP, Anil Baluni.

He said leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh should understand that a decision on childhood immunizations has yet to be made as it will be subject to the approval of scientists and experts. Leaders in Congress are constantly spreading lies about how Covid is handled. Their behavior is most unhappy and irresponsible. Instead of acting like a responsible opposition, they are busy playing politics, he added. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

