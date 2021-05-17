Diplomacy prevails





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent bashing of Pakistani envoys received so many comments that one could easily compile a 500-page book on the subject. Any young Foreign Office officer could write a great book on the pros and cons of the worst possible cheat sheet received by outgoing and future ambassadors, on par with the Foreign Service Brotherhood. Another compendium could be compiled on the ironic remarks made by Indian media, overseas Pakistanis, world diplomats, victims of bureaucratic systems in general, and members of other service groups. However, in view of the mystery involved around the real reason for the episode and its timing, perhaps the most voluminous compilation would be that of the Prime Minister’s admission of the “mistake” that he speciously committed. One wonders how long will it take the gut-eyed Pakistani first line of defense to heal.

The clarifications provided by the Association of Former Ambassadors (AFA), numerous talk shows, tweets and articles disseminated by the national print media demand that the subject now be treated as an open and closed matter. The good news is that the whole saga ended on a pleasant note, leaving behind a few lessons learned. The best news is that everyone in Pakistan and outside Pakistan is now made aware of the real value and workings of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its missions abroad, an awareness that was until then. absent from the scene. What is amazing is that the Prime Minister showed us all a totally different side of his strong personality by admitting something he later felt he needed to rectify. By taking the bold step of making his speech clean, he not only stood tall in the eyes of the nation, but also helped allay some fears and alleviate the anguish of all concerned and affected.

Diplomacy is about making new, reliable friends on the international stage to help project and promote one’s national interest in a cordial, auspicious and friendly manner. Various receptions hosted by diplomats are the accepted way to tacitly convey to guest dignitaries and foreign diplomats the best aspects of its culture, standards, ethics, demeanor and character. The image created by such an interaction makes it possible to strengthen the confidence of its interlocutors to subsequently accept any proposal to sign an agreement or its point of view on bilateral, regional or international developments. In the process, even diplomats coming from the capitals of former colonial masters could hardly afford a colonial mentality. Being suave, courteous and polite are the three essential aspects of a true diplomat’s disposition.

Economic diplomacy, among others, involves the efforts of a diplomatic mission to gradually increase and diversify exports, explore joint ventures, and bring FDI home. Line ministries, BOI, TDAP and other related bodies as well as the business community play their respective roles in this joint endeavor. The ambassador duly assisted by the trade official from the Ministry of Commerce facilitates all business meetings and two-way dissemination of related information to achieve the desired results. Bringing FDI into the country is therefore a joint team effort. Depending on the Ambassador’s personal willingness and commitment, he or she might be able to convince investors of the issue of the availability of a one-stop-shop operation in Pakistan or verbal assurances of security. business product and corporate personnel against the uncertain political situation with us, but no ambassador is leading this team. In case his country does not enjoy an environment conducive to investment, the role of an ambassador in attracting FDI does not go beyond providing personal guarantees to potential investors or making a sad number in front of the government. Pakistani for sins he never committed.

Representatives of the Ministry of Interior and NADRA, HEC, relevant magistrates and police stations in Pakistan and most young diplomats deal with all consular matters ranging from attestations and certificates of all kinds to the issuance of visas and passports. The majority of complaints from overseas Pakistanis about late work delivery are genuine. However, the explanations for such delays, given by lower staff, would not satisfy applicants, to say the least. There is no need to seek reforms or additional funds to resolve consular issues. Candidates’ frustration at not getting a quick response could easily be addressed by ambassadors, provided they spare at least two hours a week and hold an open discussion for all of our Pakistani compatriots living abroad. A simple listening to their problems in the presence of all the responsible persons in charge of the mission and their explanation of the rules and procedures involved will be enough to calm restless spirits. On the other hand, ambassadors should have the prerogative to write personal evaluation reports (PER) of all officers and officials of the mission, thus making them all directly accountable to the head of mission.

Community issues, especially those of Pakistani compatriots involved in menial work or engaged in various political parties in Pakistan or representatives of various associations based in Pakistan, are a completely different ball game and should not be left to any community social attaché. . Ambassadors should meet them personally, listen to their individual issues, offer them all possible assistance and create a personal rapport with them. The more than 150,000 Pakistanis living in South Africa, who were brought under the umbrella of the Pakistan-South Africa Association through the efforts of the Pakistan High Commission team in 2014, are a case in point. . working for the well-being of thousands of Pakistanis overseas and assisting the Office of the High Commissioner in their joint effort to promote Pakistan’s interests since its inception. The astonishing unity of Pakistanis in South Africa could be an interesting case study for Islamabad to encourage all missions to follow suit.

Your diplomats are the face and pride of Pakistan. They are understaffed but that is not their main problem. All they need is a little appreciation and support from their own foreign ministry in their quest to protect the interests of Pakistan and Pakistanis.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos