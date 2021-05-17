More and more young visitors are flocking to the birthplace of Party







Special: 100 years of CPC Visitors take photos outside the site of the Chinese Communist Party’s First National Congress and its memorial in Shanghai on April 28 (Photo by Shui Zhaoyue / for China Daily) The number of young visitors to the site of the Chinese Communist Party’s First National Congress and its memorial in Shanghai has risen sharply in recent years, officials said. “A century ago, the average age of the 15 representatives – 13 national delegates and two from the Comintern – who attended the CPC’s First National Congress in this 18-square-meter hall was 28,” said Yang Yu, associated researcher. comrade at the memorial. “People of the same age group today are showing increasing interest in understanding the history of the founding of the CCP in the old days and in continuing the mission in the new times. She said the site, a typical Shanghai house with a courtyard and stone-framed doors known as a shikumen, was where the CPC was conceived, born, and went the extra mile to explore its initial path of development. A century later, the building has retained its original appearance, becoming a landmark of the city’s red history and a living manual that allows young people to learn more about the Party’s past and present, Yang said. Some young people are now involved in setting up various types of startups, Yang said. A young visitor, who was a university student, told memorial workers after his visit that he believed Party pioneers were working on the biggest entrepreneurial project a century ago – the founding of the CCP and later. of the new China, she said. The popularity of the site and the memorial has increased since President Xi Jinping, who is also secretary general of the CPC Central Committee, visited the site in October 2017. Data from the site shows it had an average of 500,000 to 550,000 visitors per year prior to 2017, but that figure rose to 1.42 million in 2018 and 1.46 million in 2019. Yang added that the congress site was identified in 1951 from more than 2,000 identical shikumen buildings in the block and nearby after a search lasting more than six months. Site officials said the renovation of the site and memorial was completed after five months of efforts and that they would be open to the public before July 1, the centenary of the founding of the CCP, today the most large political party in the world with nearly 92 million people. members, will be celebrated. During the May 1 holiday of this month, many people from Shanghai and other parts of China visited the site. A square in front of a new extension of the memorial, opposite the old one, has been opened to the public.









