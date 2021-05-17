Beat the 1st wave, stopped 2nd, ready to face the 3rd: Yogi Adityanath | India News





NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi adityanath claimed on Sunday that the country’s largest state was able to stop the second wave of Covid-19 and was ready to meet the challenge of the dreaded third wave.

We have defeated the first wave, mastered the second and are well prepared to take on a third as it arises, the CM told reporters.

His claim comes amid the fear disturbingly underscored by the bodies of Covid-19 victims thrown into the Ganga of the current wave hitting the villages hard. PM Narendra Modi States last week warned of the spread of infections in rural areas lacking public health infrastructure.

The CM, who visited districts and villages, took a confident note, citing figures to justify his optimism. On April 24, the UP recorded 39,055 cases and many predicted that the daily load would cross 1 lakh by the second week of May. However, today the number of cases stands at 12,547. The positivity rate has dropped from 16.3% to 4.8%, he said.

While appearing convinced that villages can dodge the worst, he seems to attach great importance to a campaign involving members of the panchayat and local organizations to find those showing symptoms.

Asked about the floaters in the Ganges, the CM said: Lack of resources could also be a reason some were not properly cremated. However, we have taken steps to tackle the problem. Besides a provision of 5,000 rupees for families who cannot afford cremation costs, we have launched a campaign, he said.

Yogi claimed that his government’s response to the second wave was better than the first. On March 2, 2020, when the state registered its first corona case, we had to send its sample to Pune for testing, while the patient was due to be referred to a Delhi hospital. We did not have a testing center or isolation room. Today we have increased the number of beds equipped with oxygen from 17,325 to 80,000, he said.

The CM said that while the second serological survey was to be undertaken shortly, the vaccination of the 18-44 age group, which was limited to nine districts, was now extended to 23 districts.

Noting that the UP was the first state to launch global tenders for vaccines, he said negotiations with manufacturers like Pfizer and Modern were in progress. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

