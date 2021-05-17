Top Indian Virologist Resigns After Disputes With Modi Government





Shahid Jameel’s resignation comes weeks after a media report said India’s SARS-CoV-2 genetics consortium warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in early March of a more contagious variant of Covid-19, but hardly any action has been taken. Family members of Vijay Raju, who died of Covid-19, mourn before his cremation at a crematorium in the village of Giddenahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India on May 13, 2021 (Reuters)

Senior Indian virologist resigned from government science advisor forum set up to detect coronavirus variants, weeks after questioning the management of the pandemic by the authorities. Shahid Jameel, chairman of the forum’s scientific advisory group known as INSACOG, declined to give a reason for his resignation. “I don’t have to give a reason,” he said in a text message to Reuters news agency, adding that he had resigned on Friday. Renu Swarup, the secretary of the biotechnology department that oversees INSACOG, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. READ MORE:

India censors critical tweets as Covid-19 crisis escalates More contagious variant Reuters reported earlier this month that INSACOG, India’s SARS-CoV-2 genetics consortium, warned government officials in early March of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country. The variant, B.1.617, is one of the reasons India is currently facing the world’s worst increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Asked why the government did not respond more forcefully to the findings, such as restricting large gatherings, Jameel told Reuters he was concerned authorities were not paying enough attention to the evidence when it came to define the policy. READ MORE:

India’s Covid crisis exposes its great illusions of power Concerning variant The strain of coronavirus first linked to the Covid epidemic in India has now spread to at least 44 countries and has been classified as a ‘variant of concern’, but health officials still know relatively little about it. First spotted in October 2020 in India, it joined the British, South African and Brazilian variants in the World Health Organization’s highest threat category. Heartbreaking images of overwhelmed crematoriums, cemeteries and even makeshift funeral pyres have highlighted the scale of the crisis. Bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims have also been seen floating on the sacred river Ganges. Many have blamed the spread of the virus to several election rallies and migrant workers returning from towns and pilgrims who attended the huge – and largely unmasked – Hindu festival Kumbh Mela. Source: Reuters

