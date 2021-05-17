Donald Trump news: Ex-POTUS in a new attack on Biden’s legitimacy as he prepares the next move | World | New





In a new statement posted on his website Sunday, the 45th US President said there was “no way” the Democrat would win. Mr Trump has seen numerous legal challenges dismissed by US courts as he desperately sought to overturn the results in the aftermath of the election. Its attorney general, William Barr, also insisted at the time that there was no evidence of fraud that “could have led to a different result.”

Despite this, a large majority of Republicans view Mr. Biden as an illegitimate commander-in-chief.

In a new poll for CBS News, up to 67% of Republican voters said they didn’t think the former Delaware senator was the real winner.

Mr. Trump immediately grabbed the ballot data to push his election fraud allegations once again.

In a statement posted on his website, he wrote: “Breaking News! New CBS News poll on the state of the Republican Party (which is very strong!).

“’President Trump has a strong grip on the GOP.’ 80% of Republicans agree with Liz Cheney’s removal from the GOP leadership and only 20% disagree.

The poll also showed that 67% of Republicans said they did not view Sleepy Joe Biden as the legitimate winner in the 2020 presidential election.

One person posted: “What a tragic sad little man he is!

“Destruction and crime are of course entirely on his doorstep.”

Another user added: “The only crime is that even if you are Twitter blind, you still have a way to get messages out here.”

