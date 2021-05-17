Raise the VAT rates, Sri Mulyani is called Kayak Company!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The plan to increase the value added tax (VAT) has been criticized by the Council of People’s Representatives (DPR). The movement to attract acceptance is seen as the era of the Vereenigde Oostindische Compagnie (VOC) which was commonly referred to as the society. “The same method was used in Dutch colonial times. When the company ran out of money to finance the operations of the colonial government, the company raised taxes,” DPR member Misbakhun told CNBC Indonesia, Monday (5/17/2021). “Why is this business method used as a benchmark that Finance Minister Sri Mulyani wants to emulate?” Misbakhun asked. According to him, the ranks of the Ministry of Finance had lost their common sense and creativity to increase revenues, until this political plan appeared. However, it should be understood that the economic and political risks involved are enormous. Although the VAT is expected to use a two tariff system. “This multi-rate VAT will be a burden for taxpayers to manage the existing transactions of tax collectors, namely taxpayers to fulfill their obligations in accordance with the law,” he explained. There are many other policies that can be implemented, such as changing the principle of VAT complete credit system whereby the buyer who can credit the input tax is fully reset to selected credit system where all input taxes cannot be credited and used as a deduction for output taxes. Other options for restitution of VAT overpayments are limited to certain sectors of activity whose criteria are reorganized. “Or if the government wants to be more serious in implementing the GST (goods and services tax) as a replacement for VAT, where the mechanism is simpler than our VAT which uses the complete credit system, “he explained. This member of the Golkar faction also regretted that the plan was released to the public before the DPR was consulted. He also doubted that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was sure. “If the steps on the internal side of the government are not completed before the plenary cabinet meeting, socialization has been achieved with the media in my opinion, this is the start of poor communication in the public,” he said. -he declares. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



