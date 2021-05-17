12th Board Exams 2021: Parents Association writes to PM Narendra Modi, request to cancel exams





12th Board Exams 2021: Parents Association writes to PM | Photo credit: Representative image The decision on the 12th board exams 2021 for the CBSE, CISCE and state councils has not yet come. From now on, class 12 exams have been postponed to a later date. However, in the midst of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country, India Wide Parents Association is writing to PM Narendra Modi to request the cancellation of the 12th Board Exams 2021. The Parents’ Association has called on the government to consider internal assessment as a grading criterion for students in the 12th grade. The letter said delaying the 12th 2021 jury exams would cause anxiety, mental stress and depression among students. The letter from the India Wide Parents Association reads: “Many students and parents across India are worried about the upcoming 12th Board Exams 2021 in physical mode due to the alarming rate of growth of COVID 19 cases and deaths during the second wave. “ Read also: Cancellation of 12th CBSE 2021 exams: common entrance test or internal assessment – how to assess [Poll] He further says, “This is going to have an immense negative impact on the mental health of the students. Plus, there’s a chance their whole year will be wasted. Students have been studying in class 12 for over a year and a half now. It is high time the government gave them their attention and made an immediate decision without further delay. “ The India Wide Parents Association has suggested that students be assessed based on their past performance, and colleges can have an aptitude test if needed. The Association has asked PM Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision regarding the 12th Board Reviews 2021.







