China wants red tourism to increase thanks to Partys 100-year milestone





Two Chinese provinces take the lead in promoting “red tourism” ahead of the Communist Party’s centenary, as President Xi Jinping seeks to boost domestic consumption while consolidating power. Jiangxi party leader Liu Qi announced at a press conference in Beijing last week that his province would host a Chinese red tourism exhibition with neighboring Hunan in October. The party is trying to improve coordination between the various red tourism sites which attracted around 1.4 billion visits in 2019 before the pandemic prevented travel, according to the tourism ministry, roughly equal to the population. Chinese. East Jiangxi Province is home to Jinggangshan – the so-called cradle of the Chinese revolution – while Hunan has Shaoshan, the hometown of the late Patriarch of the Mao Zedong Party. Other major red tourist spots in the country include Yanan in Shaanxi Province and Zunyi in Guizhou Province. “It reminds people of the sacrifices that were made to bring China to where it is today.” The Chinese Communist Party is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, sparking an increase in red tourism as#Covid travel returns. @Colum_M explains from Jinggangshan Revolutionary Museum #CCP pic.twitter.com/35G68U7YnS – Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) May 17, 2021 The party will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding later this summer, an occasion Xi also uses to show his own grip on the ruling party. Upstream, the government pushed for the study of the party’s history by all sectors of society, including the business community, by promoting conferences and gala events and encouraging people to visit key historical sites. that commemorate important events. ‘Taste the red rice’ One person answering the call is Zhao Fangan, 70, resident of Qingdao, who, along with her husband and a group of friends, planned to visit several of these red tourist spots, including Ruijin, Mao’s former residence, also in Jiangxi as well as Yanan, near the end point of the long walk. “We all want to see these places the Chinese Red Army has been to,” the former teacher told Bloomberg News last month on the steps of the Jinggangshan Revolutionary Museum. “This year is a very special year – the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party – we want to commemorate it in this way.” While many visitors seen on a government-led reporting trip to Jiangxi and Guizhou Province in April were elderly, there was also a push to generate interest in the story among other groups, including adolescents. They will be offered interactive experiences such as “tasting the red rice” of revolutionaries or singing Red Army ballads, Liu said. He added that the May 1 holiday saw tourist traffic to his province’s “red heritage” sites increase by 300% from the previous year. Although he did not provide specific figures at the provincial level, he cited the August 1 Nanchang Memorial in the provincial capital as an example, claiming that the 5,000 tickets to the venue were “sold out” every day during the year. period. China’s recovery remains unbalanced as retail spending slows “You can see tourists flooding all the red tourist sites like Jinggangshan,” Liu said. “As we celebrate the CCP’s centenary this year, we must take the opportunity of the Party’s history, learning and education, and try to improve Jiangxi red tourism in terms of format,” of content and services. ” – With the help of Colum Murphy Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos