The political reasons for high inflation

The price of wheat flour jumped 30% for almost 33 months under Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government – from August 2018 to April 2021. And that’s not an estimate. It’s official.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), a 10 kg bag of wheat flour was selling for Rs 385.60 in August 2018. If someone wanted to buy two bags, all they had to spend was 771. , 20 rupees. Now PBS says that during the week ended April 29, a 20kg bag of wheat flour was available at a national average of Rs 997.76. Why the hell do they not give the price of a 10 kg bag, which is known only to them.

Maybe they don’t want us to compare prices from August 2018 to now. No problem. Even a fourth grader can do this calculation.

Subtract Rs771.20 (the official price of two 10kg bags of wheat flour in August 2018) from Rs997.76 (the official price of a 20kg bag of flour now), and you get the difference of Rs226.56.

Divide it by Rs771.20 and multiply by 100, you get the percentage increase in the price, which is 29.8% or 30% when rounded. This is just a practical example of how the prices of the most common food items increased during the PTI government.

Sugar is another example. But leave that aside. Most Pakistanis should, and can, reduce it to avoid diabetes. However, no one can, and should not, reduce the consumption of wheat flour, except those who have been explicitly instructed to do so by their doctors.

Let us now see why the prices of most food products increased during the first PTI government or in other words why food inflation remained so high? And why has the party failed to contain the food inflation which it believes would erode its political capital like nothing else?

In FY20, food inflation was 13.6% and 15.9% for urban and rural consumers, respectively, and in April 2021, it was 15.7% and 14.1%, according to the PBS. In fact, the PTI had built castles in the air to keep its election promises. Or, it seems now, at the time of his election to power, people had placed high hopes in it and saw it as a panacea to all of Pakistan’s socio-political and economic ills.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apparently did not realize until he was elected that some of his slogans like liberating Pakistan from the corrupt elite, fostering economic growth and reducing the country’s dependence on foreign loans require hard work on the part of a team of economic experts of their choice. When he came to power, he faced some crass reality checks. First, he learned from experience that the powerful establishment would not support him beyond a certain limit.

Second, it lacked a team of economic decision-makers. And third, there was a lack of practical knowledge of how the economy worked in a fractured and struggling democracy like ours. His lack of understanding of the real relationship between the current government and the deep state made it too difficult for him to keep his promise to eradicate corruption.

However, instead of realizing this fact in the first year of his tenure and leaving the elimination of corruption to the accountability arm and the judiciary, he reportedly continued to mind their own business. As a result, corrupt elements in government and opposition political parties have found the opportunity to continue what they have been doing for a long time – to practice the art of making quick money at the expense of the nation by flouting fair market practices. This has led to a repeated wheat and sugar crisis in addition to encouraging other lucrative agricultural and food businesses to continue unchecked with their own monopoly work ethic without fear of any solid action.

Peasant lobbies backed by rural political bigwigs and food traders in urban centers – both well versed in the art of smuggling, hoarding and profiting – had a field day every day.

They made billions of rupees while around 220 million people suffered in silence at the hands of stubbornly high food inflation.

Government-SBP relationship

Prime Minister Khan also failed to familiarize himself with the delicate relationship between the government and the central bank. Perhaps he had no aide close to his own political party, except Asad Umar, to advise him to become more inclusive in economic decision-making.

Eventually, the establishment took that duty into their own hands and succeeded in being inducted into the Khan’s cabinet of ministers of their choice. Therefore, the tax authorities could not hold the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) responsible for the high inflation which, after all, is a monetary phenomenon.

The SBP, for its part, believed that unless it was allowed to target inflation and as long as Pakistan did not remain subject to the IMF lending program with certain conditions that induce inflation, such as the withdrawal of subsidies energy, monetary policy alone cannot do much to curb inflation.

Food inflation also remained high during the PTI government due to its failure to maintain strong control over imports. Uncontrolled food imports bring us what in economics we call imported inflation.

Since imported inflation is more pronounced in food categories, its impact is naturally felt most on domestic food prices.

Provincial autonomy

Another major reason food inflation is spiraling out of control is that the PTI government rarely cares to listen to the provinces on matters relating to provincial autonomy in agricultural policy, which is their right under the 18th constitutional amendment.

He will have to change this approach, otherwise food inflation will also remain high due to the lack of cooperation required between the federal and provincial governments and between the provinces themselves. These are serious issues and their resolution requires a cool, contemplative approach. But unfortunately the government is busy fighting political battles with the opposition rather than building this approach.

The writer is a mechanical engineer and does masters

Posted in The Express Tribune, May 17, 2021.

