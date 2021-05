Police accuse Delhi Aam Aadmi party leaders of pasting posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vaccine shortage

New Delhi: Delhi police said on Sunday that Aam Aadmi (AAP) party leader Arvind Gautam was the mastermind behind posters plastered across the city against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the export of Covid vaccines amid the pandemic, which leads to a shortage of vaccines. In an official statement, Delhi Police said in a message on Twitter that, as Gautam fled, his name emerged during the questioning of several defendants. READ ALSO | “Stop me too”: Rahul Gandhi tweets the same poster against PM Modi who arrested 25 people “The police, while patrolling to enforce the lockdown announced by the DDMA, created by the GNCTD, noticed that the walls in several areas had been degraded by the pasting of posters. on the run, ”Delhi police tweeted. Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal, headed by AAP, took on her role behind pasting the posters. According to a report from the PTI, the main leader of the PAA, Durgesh Pathak, said: “The PAA is behind the posters. Our party workers have been arrested and hundreds are being held in different parts of the city. We challenge the Delhi police to arrest top party leaders and MPs. from harassing poor people who put up posters for a little money. “ Delhi police have so far arrested 25 people for allegedly putting up posters in the Mangolpuri area and other parts of the nation’s capital, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid vaccine shortage. The posters, with white text on a black background, read in Hindi: “Modi ji hamare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya (Why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?)”. READ ALSO | Delhi police arrest 25 for posting posters against Prime Minister Modi for money On May 12, police were informed that posters criticizing Prime Minister Modi had been plastered across town. Police are said to have recovered around 800 such posters and banners and removed them all by May 13. According to a media report, those arrested include a 19-year-old school dropout, a 30-year-old electric rickshaw driver, and a 61-year-old salaried worker. FIRs have been registered under Articles 188 (Disobeying an Order duly promulgated by an official) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant articles, including Article 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Property Act, in various Delhi Police Districts.

