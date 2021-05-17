The creation of a micro-utra farm is considered capable of restoring the tourism industry





DRAWING. UMKM illustration. KONTAN / Francis Simbolon

Journalist: Ferrika Sari | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The formation of an ultra-micro holding BUMN is seen as capable of helping the tourism industry and the creative economy to recover faster in the event of a pandemic. The deputy for industry and investment at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Fadjar Hutomo, said that business players in the tourism sector and the creative economy are currently on the rise as the level of consumption and community mobility have slowed due to the pandemic. “The current business situation is starting to be bad [membaik]. With the detention, it certainly makes the conditions and operations of economic actors even better, ”said Fadjar, in an official statement on Monday (17/5). As is known, the government plans to form an ultra-micro BUMN Holding involving PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk., PT Pegadaian (Persero) and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (Persero). This holding company should be incorporated in the second half of 2021. Read also: BIS Microfinance Outlook for Micro and SME Financial Sector Development in Indonesia Kemenparekraf sees the potential for efficient underwriting expenses through the creation of an ultra-micro BUMN stake. Indeed, the integration of Bank BRI, Pegadaian and PNM can reduce the collateral burden on commercial players. In this way, businesses can provide better, cheaper financial services and expand their reach.

In addition, the formation of this stake is in line with the directive of President Joko Widodo to increase the share of bank credit for MSMEs to 30% and an increase in KUR unsecured loans to Rp. 100 million. Meanwhile, Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs (MenkopUKM) Teten Masduki said that forming an ultra-micro holding has become government policy. The government wants to ensure that the distribution of micro-credit financing will be more targeted with lower interest rates and easy access. In addition, it is also hoped that there will be a significant addition of new customers. “We therefore hope that the share of bank credit for MSMEs can increase to at least 30% with the encouragement of the constitution of this holding company”, he concluded. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Ferrika Sari

Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi

