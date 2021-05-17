‘Boris Johnson’ set to reopen York Dungeon this morning





Boris Johnson of THE YORK Dungeon is expected to welcome visitors again today (Monday).

A ‘perplexed’ Boris will appear at 9.45am to officially reopen the attraction after further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Once opened, the attraction's eagle-eyed PM will ensure that Covid-19 protocols are widely followed by the team, including pre-booking, temperature checks, social distancing, size limited groups and the wearing of masks by guests and team members. Andy Turner, Managing Director of York Dungeon, said: "We look forward to welcoming new and old faces to The Dungeons. "We can't wait to get back to what we do best, creating scary and exciting experiences for our customers. Our attraction has health and safety measures in place to make our guests and characters comfortable returning to the depths of the dungeon. "It has been a difficult year for everyone, but with the end finally in sight, we are delighted to welcome people back with smiles and squeals to our infamous family attraction – don't worry Boris Johnson will be staying not around, we already have all the adorable rascals we need in the dungeon." For more information or to book tickets to visit York Dungeons, visit the Dungeon website.







