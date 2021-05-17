A total boycott for the Beijing Olympics





Groups alleging human rights abuses against minorities in China are calling for a full boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, a move that could put pressure on the International Olympic Committee, athletes, sponsors and sports federations.

A coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong residents and others issued a statement on Monday calling for a boycott, avoiding less important measures that had been launched as “diplomatic boycotts” and new negotiations with the IOC or China.

“The time for discussions with the IOC is over,” said Lhadon Tethong of the Tibet Action Institute in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press. “It can’t be games as usual or business as usual; neither for the IOC nor for the international community. “ The Beijing Games are scheduled to open on February 4, 2022, just six months after the postponed Summer Olympics ended in Tokyo. Rights groups have met several times over the past year with the IOC, demanding that the games be removed from China. A key member of these discussions was Zumretay Arkin of the Uyghur World Congress. Tethong herself was detained and deported from China in 2007 – a year before the Beijing Summer Olympics – for campaigning for Tibet. “The situation we are in now is clearly worse than it was then,” said Tethong, stressing that the IOC has said that the 2008 Olympics will improve human rights in China. “If the games go ahead, Beijing gets the international seal of approval for what they’re doing.” The push for a boycott comes a day before a joint hearing in the U.S. Congress on the Beijing Olympics and China’s human rights record, and just days after the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee United said the boycotts were ineffective and only hurt athletes. “People have been working in good faith to engage with the IOC to make them understand the issues directly from the mouths of those most affected – the Uyghurs at the top of this list and Tibetans and others,” said Tethong. is completely indifferent to what the real impacts on the ground are for people. “ The IOC has repeatedly said that it must be “neutral” and stay out of politics. The Swiss-based organization is primarily a sports company, deriving around 75% of its revenue from the sale of broadcast rights and 18% more from sponsors. observer status with the United Nations. “We are not a supra-world government,” IOC President Thomas Bach recently said. China’s foreign ministry criticized “the politicization of sport” and said any boycott was “doomed to failure.” China has denied charges of genocide against the Uyghur people. A recent report by the US State Department explicitly stated that “genocides and crimes against humanity” have taken place over the past year against Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities in the western Xinjiang region. Tethong said she knew some athletes might be opposed. But she said others, who have gained the traction of the Black Lives Matter movement, could become allies. She recognized it as a “glove-less” moment. “There are obviously a lot of people who are concerned about athletes and their lifelong work,” Tethong said. “But in the end, it was the IOC that put them in this position and should be held accountable.” American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, two-time Olympic gold medalist, explained the athletes’ dilemma in a recent interview on CNN. “You certainly don’t want to be put in the position of having to choose between human rights like morality and the ability to do your job,” she said. Tethong suggested that coalition members could lobby the IOC’s top 15 sponsors, the US network NBC, which generates around 40% of all IOC revenue, sports federations, civil society groups “and anyone else. wants to listen ”. Activists have already drawn the attention of IOC sponsor Airbnb. “The first is the moral question,” Tethong said. “Is it okay to host an international goodwill sporting event like the Olympics while the host nation is committing genocide just beyond the stands?” In meetings with the IOC, activists say they have demanded to see documents in which China has given “assurances” on human rights conditions. Activists say the IOC has not produced the documents. The IOC included human rights requirements several years ago in the host city’s contract for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but it did not include these guidelines – the Guiding Principles of United Nations on Business and Human Rights – for Beijing. Paris is the first Olympic Games to contain the standards, long demanded by human rights groups. Last week, human rights groups and Western nations led by the United States, Britain and Germany accused China of massive crimes against the Uyghur minority and demanded free access obstructs UN experts. At the meeting, British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward called the situation in Xinjiang “one of the worst human rights crises of our time.” “The evidence points to a program of suppression of specific ethnic groups,” said Woodward. “Expressions of religion have been criminalized and the Uyghur language and culture are systematically and on a large scale discriminated against.” ___ More Olympics AP: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







