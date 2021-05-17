Visit of PM Khan to revive bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia from Friday to Sunday at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, accompanied by a high-level delegation. Regular high-level bilateral visits have helped promote fraternal relations and close cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a long and historic brotherly relationship, rooted in common beliefs, common history and mutual support. However, there has been no traditional warmth in relations between the two countries since 2015.

Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited Riyadh last week, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi military leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest, including defense cooperation between the two countries.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been strained since the Pakistani parliament’s April 10, 2015 resolution to remain neutral in the war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and, subsequently, the Pakistanis’ decision not to send Pakistani forces into the war.

The traditional warmth in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations did not remain, but the element of freezing prevailed in bilateral relations. Some fear that sending troops will worsen relations with Iran, and Pakistan does not want tensions with its neighbor Iran at all.

Pakistani-Saudi ties

Pakistan has always had deep ties with Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia has given Pakistan full support in every difficult period.

It was King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia who not only supplied oil to Pakistan on credit, but also provided a significant amount of oil free of charge for a significant amount of time to ease the burden of the economic sanctions imposed on Pakistan as a result of its nuclear explosions in 1998..

After the formation of Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan following the 2018 elections, the two countries again made efforts to bring Pakistan-Saudi relations back to a full and solid level, while the visit of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salmans to Pakistan has been observed. as a new attempt to reset Saudi-Pakistani relations in the field of economic cooperation.

However, due to some geographic and regional developments and mutual concerns on both sides, Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan failed to break the deadlock and restore the traditional warmth.

Reasons for deteriorating relationships

The question here arises as to what are the factors that have led to a certain distancing in the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The first factor in this regard is Pakistan’s decision to remain neutral in the war between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, while the decision to maintain neutrality in the conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia is added to it. also.

Second, bilateral relations deteriorated even when Pakistan chose to remain neutral even in the Qatar-Gulf crisis.

The third major reason is Pakistan’s leaning towards Turkey and Malaysia. In this regard, on the occasion of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to launch a joint television channel to fight against Islamophobia.

The fourth reason is the statement by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in August last year in which he criticized the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for failing to convene a high-level meeting to support the Kashmir issue.

The call raised eyebrows in Riyadh where it was widely seen as a warning that Pakistan was preparing to call for a session outside of OIC auspices. Following criticism from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saudi Arabia ceded its economic aid to Pakistan and was asked to repay the $ 1 billion interest-free loan, forcing Islamabad to turn to China for an emergency loan, while the oil credit facility that Saudi Arabia offered to Pakistan was also not renewed.

Under these circumstances, Pakistan’s inclination towards Turkey and Malaysia was not appreciated by Saudi Arabia and has been compared to a group of anti-Saudi Islamic countries including Iran, Turkey, Malaysia and Pakistan.

To strengthen the ties

Today Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are making serious efforts to restore traditional warmth to their relations, while Saudi King Salman and Turkish President Erdogan had a phone conversation in which they vowed to improve. their bilateral relations. Likewise, Saudi Prince Muhammad bin Salman softened his approach to Iran in his recent statement.

According to an agreement reached following the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the two sides decided to set up a “ Supreme Coordinating Council ” co-chaired by the Saudi Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to establish closer ties between the two states.

This is an important development and the Supreme Coordinating Council will serve as a permanent framework to support the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi leaders also resulted in the signing of memoranda of understanding in the areas of economic cooperation, strategic partnerships, trade, investment, energy, environment. and the fight against narcotics. These agreements will lead to the opening of new avenues of cooperation.

Pakistan’s strategic ally

During the recent visit, Pakistani military and civilian leaders must have heard Saudi Arabia’s views on Islamabad’s recent relations with India. To some extent, the UAE has been instrumental in advancing upstream diplomacy between New Delhi and Islamabad.

It is important to note that the UAE cannot act as a peace broker between Pakistan and India without the approval and support of its boss and key ally, namely Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than twenty lakh Pakistanis who play an important role in the development and prosperity of both countries. In addition, the two countries have strong commercial ties, with a total of more than $ 1.7 billion in 2019, which represents about 74% of its oil imports from Saudi Arabia.

Based on the above dynamics, it can be argued that Pakistan still views Saudi Arabia as a strategic ally and may not be able to completely deviate from Riyadh’s influence as both sides have not changed their policies on strategic issues. However, they now seem ready to “reset” their bilateral relationship.

Dr Tahir Ashraf holds a doctorate. in International Relations from the University of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur. He is affiliated with the Department of International Relations, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Pakistan, and can be contacted at [email protected] The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy editorial of Espace global du village.

