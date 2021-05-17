Australia cancels Victoria Belt and Highway agreement with China – World Peace Organization

On Wednesday April 21, the Australian government canceled two agreements signed by its state of Victoria and China on the flagship Beijing Belt and Road initiative, intensifying the already deteriorated ties between Beijing and Canberra.

Victoria, Australia’s second largest and richest state, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese government on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in October 2018, making it Australia’s only government to open up to Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ signature trade and infrastructure initiative.

Although the agreements were signed, under a new Foreign Relations Act passed by parliament in December, the Australian government was given the power to review and veto international agreements reached at national and local levels. ‘they are deemed to have a negative impact on the country’s foreign policy. In a statement from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as part of the new process, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she had decided to cancel four agreements, including the two between Victoria and China in 2018 and 2019 concerning the BRI.

Payne said the move did not target any particular country and the federal government has reviewed more than 1,000 signed agreements between Australian states and foreign governments. Of the four cancellations, two were with China and one with Syria and Iran, all with the state of Victoria.

I consider these four arrangements to be incompatible with Australia’s foreign policy or unfavorable to our foreign relations, Payne said in a statement.

However, despite statements from the Australian government, Beijing remains furious and doubtful about the real intentions of rescinding its deals with the BIS. The Chinese Embassy in Australia quickly denounced the cancellations in an official statement, citing Beijing’s strong discontent and resolute opposition.

This is another unreasonable and provocative move taken by the Australian side against China. It further shows that the Australian government has no sincerity in improving China-Australia relations, the spokesperson said. It can only further damage bilateral relations and will only end up hurting itself.

The Belt and Road Initiative is the plan signed by Chinese President Xi Jinpings to boost global trade and infrastructure, but has been heavily criticized by several countries as forcing host countries into debt. This accusation was firmly rejected by Beijing.

Regarding the BRI cancellation, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in a statement: “We will always act in Australia’s national interest to protect Australia, but also to ensure that we can promote our national interest in a free and open Indo-Pacific and a world that seeks a balance in favor of freedom.

China and Australia have been plunged into a diplomatic crisis over the past year, with relations between the two countries collapsing to new lows since Canberras called for a global investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in April 2020. Beijing has since targeted Australia. exports like beef, wine and coal by imposing high tariffs. The Chinese government even confirmed in March that Australian wine alone faces tariffs of up to 218% for the claims. Chinese investment in the country also fell 61%, but still remains dependent on iron ore from Australia, which accounts for 60% of China’s total supply.

While it is to be applauded that the escalation of tensions between Australia and China has been diplomatic, it should be noted that Australia’s reactions to the cancellation of the BRI deal have likely blocked the improvement of relations between both countries for at least another year. According to Clive Hamilton, a professor at Charles Sturt University in Canberra, Beijing must recognize that if it can retaliate for the decision, it will have no effect on Australia’s resolve to resist the interference. foreigner from China. The retaliation will only spark new negative views towards China in Australia and weaken the friends they have in the country.