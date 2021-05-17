Tracked by Middle East crisis, Blinken visits Denmark





COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Denmark for talks on climate change, arctic policy and Russia as calls mount for the Biden administration to take a stronger and more active stance on the rise of the Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Blinken sees Danish leaders as well as senior officials from Greenland and the Faroe Islands in Copenhagen on Monday before traveling to Iceland for an Arctic Council meeting which will be marked by his first face-to-face talks with Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov at a time of considerably heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Russia on Sunday called for an immediate ministerial session of the Middle East Peacemaker Quartet to discuss the escalating Israeli-Palestinian crisis, but there was no clear indication that the United States would agree and no sign that Blinken was planning to change his travel plans. bring him back to Washington from Reykjavik on Thursday evening after a brief stop in Greenland.

The Middle East quartet includes envoys from the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations, and with Blinken and Lavrov both scheduled to attend the Arctic Council meeting, the Iceland could serve as a meeting place for the group.

The UN Security Council held an urgent session on Sunday on the situation in the Middle East in which U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the administration was working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to stop the fighting. President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday, Blinken worked on the phone with various counterparts as he visited Copenhagen on Sunday, and a senior US diplomat is currently in Israel to meet the parties there.

Still, calls for a greater response from the United States are growing, especially in Congress where a large number of Biden Democratic allies are calling for more action, including an administration’s demand for a ceasefire. Biden has so far resisted such calls, reaffirming his steadfast support for Israel’s right to defend against rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

In Denmark, Blinken met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and then met Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod and Danish Queen Margrethe. He also sees the foreign ministers of Denmark, semi-autonomous territories in the far north of Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Climate change is expected to dominate discussions as the administration seeks to restore the credibility of the United States with its allies on the subject after four years in which the Trump administration has played down the threat posed or urged other countries to take advantage business opportunities resulting from loss of sea ice and melting glaciers.

Former President Donald Trump also caused a sensation by offering to buy Greenland from Denmark, an offer that was totally rejected by the two. Trump then canceled a planned state visit to Denmark in 2019, creating even more resentment. A senior US official said Blinken hoped to move past any lingering doubts about Greenland by highlighting all that was being done with Greenland as part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

