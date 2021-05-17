DPRD President follows President’s instructions – Central Java DPRD

PRESIDENT’S SPEECH. Bambang Kusriyanto with Ganjar Pranowo and Taj Yasin and in the presence of Forkompinda officials following the direction of President Jokowi’s speech at the governor’s meeting room, Monday (5/17/2021). (photo by George Raynaldi)

GOVERNOR – Central Java Province DPRD President Bambang Kusriyanto attended the President of the Republic of Indonesia’s Briefing to Regional Chiefs Across Indonesia in 2021 at the State Palace virtually in the hall Governor’s meeting, Monday 5/17/2021. The event began with a report from the Minister of the Interior, Tito Karnavian.

In his report, Tito shared the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that Indonesia has been experiencing from 2020 until now. It is said that, in the care, each regional manager must be able to face the pandemic in order to continue to save the community.

“So far (admittedly) the world has not been able to stem the peak of the spread of Covid-19. On the other hand, in the last 3 months Indonesia has been able to phase out Micro-Scale PSBB and PPKM activities. For this reason, coordination meetings take place every week from central to regional level. There are 4 indicators in the management of Covid-19 by regional officials, one of which is numbers recovery must go up, ”said the Minister of the Interior.

He also said the momentum of the holiday should be taken seriously by every regional official when thinking about the state of India. “For this, we are asking the President for instructions to implement the policies,” he concluded.

After the Minister’s report, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) began to deliver his briefing speech. In the opening speech, the president wished a happy Eid al-Fitr for Muslims and congratulated the commemoration of the Ascension Day of Jesus Christ for Christians.

Then, he explained the conditions for the return of Eid which were the subject of special attention. He said 1.5 million people returned home from May 6 to 17.

“Earlier I said there were 33 percent (who went home). Then I banned it to drop to 17% and keep going down when there was about 1.1% insulation. Even so, I see that there are still many who come to tourist attractions. It is hoped that the active cases may drop again, where in February the number of cases peaked at 176,000, but it has now fallen to around 90,000. This is what we continue to insist, so it needs to be done. coherence. Be careful because the second and third waves are very dangerous, as in our neighboring countries confinement until June, ”he explained.

He said that on the island of Sumatra and other islands there was an increase in Covid-19 cases. It is recorded that there are 15 provinces whose cases have increased.

“This is the development of weekly cases on the island of Sumatra, such as Aceh, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Babel, Jambi, South Sumatra and Lampung. There the case was high but there was a drop. The one with a downward trend is Bengkulu, so it can be labeled “green” but not the green area, ”he explained.

The problem with hospital beds is now 29% nationwide. When it comes to hotel occupancy, it is also in the limelight, as in the Riau Islands province, where hotel occupancy rates have increased to be economically good but still need to be controlled.

“I hope the governor understands this figure,” he said.

In addition to the Covid-19 case, the president said national economic growth in the first quarter of 2020 was 2.97%. Then in the second quarter, it fell to minus 5%. For the first quarter of 2021, it is still minus 0.74%, while the target for the second quarter is around 7%.

“All governors, regents and mayors have the same responsibility to contribute to national economic growth. I think this goal can be achieved. The important thing is to be careful so that the management of Covid-19 and economic growth can go hand in hand, ”the president hoped.

After listening to the president’s instructions, the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, admitted that he was ready to implement this government policy. “We remain vigilant, including in the hospital. We also count tourist sites. “There are 7 districts which have closed their tourist attractions,” the governor told a number of reporters.

For information, the event “ Briefing of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to regional leaders across Indonesia in 2021 ” led virtually by Ganjar Pranowo with Deputy Governor Taj Yasin and Sekda Prasetyo Aribowo was also attended by officials from Forkompinda. Among them are Central Java Regional Police Chief, Military Commander IV / Diponegoro and Central Java Kajati. In addition, a number of officials in the provincial government also appeared concerned about following the president’s speech. (ariel / priyanto)