Nicola Sturgeon crushed as Boris Johnson has a track record to beat SNP in their own game ”| UK | New





Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a second independence referendum was the ‘will of the country’, after the Scottish National Party (SNP) won a fourth consecutive term in power earlier this month. The SNP and the Scottish Greens won a total of 72 seats in Holyrood with a record turnout in the Scottish Parliament elections of 63% – 10% higher than the average for a Scottish Parliament election. In the last legislature, the Greens and the SNP formed a pro-independence majority, the former supporting the minority government on key votes, including the budget.

It is now possible that they will form a coalition government in this parliament, which could increase pressure on the UK government to accept a second referendum. After the vote, however, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the focus should be on resuming Covid and not another referendum on independence. His government is clear that the British constitution is reserved for the Parliament of Westminster. Before the 2014 referendum, the two governments signed the Edinburgh Accord. This time around, Mrs Sturgeon is moving ahead whatever the UK government’s wishes. According to political commentator Andrew Willshire, Mr Johnson “can beat the SNP at his own game” and silence separatism forever, but only if he actually starts independence negotiations.

He explained: “The Achilles heel of the nationalists is their preference for a deliberate cover-up of Scotland’s financial situation, their incompetence in running public services and their circumvention of political details. The White Paper of 2014, with its fanciful projections of oil revenue, has been totally discredited. “Asking Scotland to vote again, de facto blind to what it was voting for, would be a crime. Boris Johnson should say that as Prime Minister of the whole of the UK he has a responsibility to ensure that tragedy does not occur in any part of the country as a result of the actions of devolved administrations. “Instead, it will kick off the process of creating a common white paper on Scottish independence, mutually agreed upon by the two governments.” He should create a body of officials to work with a delegation from the Scottish Parliament, Mr Willshire suggested, to ensure Scotland can make a swift transition to independence, and not spend years after the vote haggling and to argue even while the country is on fire. under uncertainty. Mr Willshire added: “Another body will oversee and assist the SNP in building the required state apparatus. “It is essential that these institutions are in place before Scotland leaves the Union, so let’s agree on deadlines to put them in place. Transfer responsibility for all social payments, including pensions, to Scotland. it’s too hard after independence. << Invite a group of experts to act as consultants to this body. Appoint internationally renowned experts in economics, currency, monetary and fiscal policy to ensure that the SNP's plans add up and are unlikely to result in a rapid national bankruptcy. " JUST IN: Gordon Brown’s emotional rally against SNP’s health ‘lie’

He concluded in his report for The Spectator: “There are three advantages to this approach for the pro-Union side. First, it would be difficult for the SNP to refuse to participate in such negotiations. “Second, it would pull the spur of the constant clashes between governments while giving each space to actually rule their country without constant distraction. “Third, support for independence is actually remarkably weak. “To demand that these facts be formalized, put into context and endorsed by a group of independent experts, would do more to strengthen the case for the Union than any number of smart and intelligent interventions. “It may seem paradoxical, but the best way to save the Union might be to start negotiating its dissolution.” In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, Ronald MacDonald, research professor in macroeconomics and international finance at the Adam Smith Business School at the University of Glasgow, explained why Ms Sturgeon’s candidacy for independence is incredibly dangerous for Scotland. Mr MacDonald claimed that under his economic plan an independent Scotland would go bankrupt almost immediately. DON’T MISS:

He explained: “The underlying deficit hasn’t changed too much from last year. “He’s gone up half a percent, I think. “It is not a sustainable deficit in itself. It is around 8.6%. “So that they [the SNP] argued in the Commission’s Growth Report that they could manage this by having higher growth if they were independent. “But they didn’t say how they were going to get it. “Of course, on top of that you have the coronavirus crisis, which means the deficit is moving forward. It will probably be somewhere in the 20% or even 30% region. “It’s a huge deficit.” The prime minister’s argument, the macroeconomist noted, appears to be that she can do what other governments do, which is to borrow heavily in financial markets at relatively low interest rates. However, Mr. MacDonald claimed there was a huge problem with this. He continued: “Their strategy for an independent Scotland is to have a relatively long transition period during which they continue to use the pound sterling. “Borrowing in a foreign currency is a very dangerous strategy, especially if you are borrowing the kind of money they are talking about. “The reason is that if you go to sterlingization, it’s a strictly fixed form of exchange rate. “The UK has a flexible exchange rate. This means that when you take a shock to the economy, you have ways to adjust the economy to it. “By adopting the currency of another country, you are really fixing your currency against that currency. And you have no way of adjusting. “It is not tenable for an independent country. “I separately argued that this could lead to bankruptcy. “They haven’t thought about the macroeconomic framework.” He concluded: “It is a very complex mixture and unfortunately this complex mixture was not explained to the electorate. “This is my concern. “I hope that if there is another referendum campaign, people will start making these arguments to them.”







