Article 370 controversy in Pakistan: minister’s “ acceptance ” puts the cat among the pigeons





This is not the first time that Qureshi has courted controversy by putting his foot in his mouth. (Photo source: Reuters)

By Farooq Wani,

Since Pakistan claims to champion the cause of Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshis comments on a TV talk show that the revocation of Section 370 is an internal Indian matter. His statement placed the cat among the pigeons as it was interpreted to abandon the historical Pakistani position that Kashmir is disputed territory. The statement drew such criticism from opposition parties as well as his own PTI that he was forced to go into damage control mode and withdraw his statement unconditionally.

This is not the first time that Qureshi has courted controversy by putting his foot in his mouth. In August last year, he opposed Riyadh saying he denigrated the OIC by saying: If you cannot convene it, then I will be forced to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to convene a meeting of Islamic countries. who are ready to support us on the matter. of Kashmir and to support the oppressed Kashmiris. Two days after his comment on the repeal of Section 370, Qureshi tweeted: Let’s be clear: Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute on the @UN Security Council’s agenda. The final settlement of the dispute lies in the #UNSC resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices. No one, however, is ready to buy his revamped argument.

As this drama played out nationally, Imran Khan faced a different kind of heat during his visit to Saudi Arabia. Although a longtime ally of Pakistan, Riyadh has recently shown some disenchantment with Islamabad, especially after the foreign ministers’ tirade against the OIC mentioned above. In a bid to pacify Riyadh, Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa rushed to meet with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, but he was denied an audience. As a result, angry Saudi Arabia demanded repayment of a $ 3 billion loan to cash-strapped Pakistan and failed to renew its multi-billion dollar oil credit facility in Islamabad, which had failed. expired.

So, Khan’s current visit to Riyadh was mainly focused on repairing and rebuilding the line of credit with the cash-rich Kingdom. He desperately needs the money to keep the bankrupt Pakistanis from collapsing now that China has refused to provide more loans as well. Saudi leaders, however, were more interested in how the talks between Pakistan and India are progressing, in which they are playing the facilitator role with the United Arab Emirates. He repeatedly mentioned the need for reconciliation of Pakistan with India in the joint statement and stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in order to ensure peace and stability. In the region.

Saudi Arabia may have given Pakistan some advantages in the form of a loan, but does not want to ease the pressure on talks with India. Days after the meeting, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia would work to encourage the easing of tensions between Pakistan and India. The situation has become politically delicate for Imran Khan because of the national fundamentalists whom he has allowed to flourish. Following the Saudi Foreign Minister’s statement on May 11, he publicly declared: “Unless India reconsiders its action of August 5, 2019, Pakistan will not hold talks.” In order to boost the morale and credibility of his own besieged foreign minister, he praised the role of the Foreign Office in leading a full-fledged campaign to bring the Kashmir issue to the world.

Thus, the Indo-Pakistani detente continues despite the pressure exerted on Pakistan by the international community, including the main actors of the Islamic world. This is so because Imran Khan continues to wobble from one position to another and make his famous U-turns to appease everyone and the balance is extremely difficult as it concerns national forces, like the army, fundamentalists, donor countries as well as the international. community. He doesn’t realize that he can’t fool everyone with his anti-Indian bluster. For Pakistan, reconciliation with India is imperative, Imran Khan knows it and his closest collaborators like Qureshi know it too!

(The author is the editor-in-chief of Brighter Kashmir. Columnist, TV commentator and political analyst. Opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. He can be reached at: farooqwani61 @ yahoo .corner)

