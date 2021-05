Donald Trump activist Anna Khait implicated in FBI honeypot trap allegations

07: 2317 May

Former poker player Anna Khait has become embroiled in accusations that she was part of a honeypot scheme to spy on the FBI and government employees …

The incredible allegations were made in a New York Times article last week claiming that Khait was one of several specially trained agents working under the shadowy Veritas Project.

The pro-Trump group has reportedly leased a six-bedroom estate as a base of operations in Washington, according to the NYT:

The plan was simple: Use undercover agents to trap FBI employees and other government officials who could be publicly exposed as opposing Mr. Trump.

Although Khait declined to answer questions about her role, other former members have reportedly revealed details about the Honey Trap team, a classic Cold War stinging operation in which a secret agent initiates sex for compromise a target.

According to the newspaper account: Project Veritas agents created fake profiles on dating apps to lure FBI employees … the women living at home had Project Veritas code names, including “Brazil” and “Tiger”. NYT says: A woman living at home, Anna Khait, was part of several operations against various targets, including a State Department employee. Project Veritas released video of the operation in 2018, claiming that it was the first installment in a ‘series of undercover video investigations unmasking the Khaits took to Twitter to broadcast their own side of things, invoking this well-used right-wing Trumpian conspiracy theory trope , fake news.

Anna Khait is well known to these pages, having clashed with Daniel Negreanu and others in the poker community in recent years, often due to her myopic support of former President Donald Trump.

A year ago, she wrote:

I had such respect for the poker community until I realized what a pathetic bunch of self-righteous, hypocritical and slanderous lefties they are. So easily triggered and loathsome. (And most of them are complete losers). Pathetic. Grateful that the Lord brought me out!

Irish pro David K. Lappin, however, produced an epic response …

Her results available from her time as a pro poker show for just $ 12,811 in live tournament earnings, although she also claimed to have played online from her home in New Jersey.

Khait was also the first candidate of Russian descent on the reality TV show Survivor, although she was unanimously elected before the end of the 2016 season.

