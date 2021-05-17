Turkey urges Pope to support sanctions against Israel





ANKARA, Turkey – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Pope Francis to support sanctions against Israel, saying Palestinians will continue to be “slaughtered” until the international community punishes Israel.

In a phone call Monday with the Pope, Erdogan also said that Francis’ “continued messages and reactions” in favor of the Palestinians would be of great importance for the “mobilization of the Christian world and the international community” , according to a statement. of the Turkish Presidential Communication Directorate.

During their conversation, Erdogan also renewed a call for the international community to take concrete steps to show Israel “the deterrent reaction and the lesson it deserves,” the statement said. The Turkish leader has engaged in an attempt at telephone diplomacy to end Israel’s use of force. ___ GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – The mayor of Gaza said Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure, while the IDF claims it destroyed 15 kilometers (nine miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine suspected Hamas commanders.

“If the aggression continues, we expect conditions to worsen,” Mayor Yahya Sarraj told Al-Jazeera TV. The UN warned that the territory’s only power plant was at risk of running out of fuel, and Sarraj said Gaza was also running low on spare parts. Gaza already experiences daily power cuts for eight to 12 hours and tap water is undrinkable. Mohammed Thabet, a spokesperson for the territory’s electricity distribution company, said he had fuel to supply Gaza with electricity for two or three days. The airstrikes damaged supply lines and company personnel cannot reach areas that have been affected due to continued Israeli shelling, he added. War erupted last Monday when the militant Hamas group fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem after weeks of clashes in the holy city between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police. The protests focused on the harsh policing of a sacred site at a flashpoint during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threat of eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers. Since then, the IDF has launched hundreds of airstrikes it claims target Hamas’s militant infrastructure. Palestinian militants in Gaza fired more than 3,100 rockets at Israel. At least 188 Palestinians were killed in the strikes and 1,230 people were injured. Eight people in Israel were killed in rocket attacks from Gaza. ___ JERUSALEM – The IDF says its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip destroyed 15 kilometers (nine miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine suspected Hamas commanders. Gazans awakened early Monday by the night barrage described it as the heaviest since the war began a week ago, and even more powerful than a wave of airstrikes in Gaza City the day before that killed 42 people and razed three buildings. There was no word immediately Monday on the victims of the latest strikes. A three-story building in Gaza City was badly damaged, but residents said the military warned them 10 minutes before the strike and everyone was gone. They said numerous airstrikes hit neighboring farmland.

