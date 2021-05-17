Allegations of Betrayal Won’t Work: Maryam





SHEIKHUPURA:

Strongly defending incarcerated PML-N leader Javed Larif who faces charges of treason, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said if talking about justice, constitutional supremacy and autonomy state institutions was a betrayal, so “we would proudly call ourselves traitors.” . “

“If to stand by the truth, to fight for the supremacy of the Constitution and the institutions of the state and to follow the law of the land is a betrayal, then we will do this betrayal again and again,” Maryam said during a visit. at Latif’s residence in Sheikhupura on Sunday. .

In an apparent reference to Pakistan khappay [Pakistan must stay] slogan raised by PPP supreme leader Asif Ali Zardari after the assassination of his wife Benazir Bhutto in 2007, Javed Latif had said that the PML-N would not raise a similar slogan if something happened to Maryam Nawaz.

A private citizen subsequently filed an FIR against the PML-N lawmaker for inciting people against state institutions, and police arrested Latif on April 27.

Rejecting allegations of treason, Maryam said that in Pakistan’s history, political leaders have always been labeled as traitors.

She cited the example of Fatima Jinnah – the sister of the nation’s founder – and her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, “who have been declared traitors by the forces who fear them.”

Maryam claimed that a treason case was registered against Javed Latif for supporting Sharif.

“There can be no greater service to the nation than raising the slogan of truth despite knowing the consequences. They can call us traitors; they can get a fatwa against us, but the nation will see us as heroes, ”she added.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N Vice President said the real traitor is the one who gave Kashmir to India on a silver platter and blamed Pakistani embassies and diplomatic staff not to function properly.

“The real traitor is the person who makes people protest in the Prime Minister’s House every other day; that makes people line up for sugar; who uses state institutions against an elected prime minister [Nawaz Sharif] for revenge, ”she said.

Maryam said Imran Khan spoke against the military and inter-service intelligence (ISI) during one of his visits to India “and it is called betrayal”. Addressing the powers that be, she said: You imposed a chosen person [Imran Khan] on the nation through false polls and it’s called treason.

FIR registered against PML-N leaders

Sheikhupura District Police later recorded an FIR against local PML-N leaders, including Javed Latif’s son for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Maryam’s visit.

According to the FIR, Hasan Javed, son of Javed Latif, and a number of other PML-N leaders violated Covid-19 SOPs as well as lockdown SOPs and held a rally when Maryam visited the city. FIR is registered under Article 269, 270 PPC and Punjab Infectious Disease Ordinance.

