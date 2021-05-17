Strait talk: China’s invasion of Taiwan is mostly just a matter of time

-Analysis-

TAIPEI There is no shortage of recent warnings about China’s attempt to take Taiwan by force. The May 1 cover story of The Economist called Taiwan: “The most dangerous place on earth.”

In the context of rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the Sino-US confrontation is intensifying. Washington’s frequent use of the Taiwan map to contain China has sparked military intimidation from Beijing over the past two years. Tensions remind us that there is no longer anything like the “1992 Consensus “ which had created a diplomatic challenge across the strait since Tsai Ing-Wen became president of Taiwan.

And yet, an even more fundamental cause of the rise of the conflict is that the growing power of China is changing the structure of the entire Asia-Pacific region. Xi Jinping has made national rejuvenation one of his goals since coming to power. Whatever the magnitude of its accomplishment, unless Taiwan was joined to the mainland, its declared ambitions would ultimately be deemed futile by history.

And to boldly predict it, the ultimate deadline for reaching that target will likely be 2050, when China reaches the so-called Socialist modernization, and when it is also the 100th anniversary of the establishment by the Chinese Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China.

However, given the age of the Chinese leadership and the timing of the handover of power within the party, it is possible that China is attempting to push the timing of Taiwan’s takeover to 2030. Some experts in the States United also agree that this is the likely timeframe.

In other words, Beijing is most likely to try to force Taiwan’s reunification between 2025 and 2030. Admiral Philip S. Davidson, the US commander of the Indo-Pacific, testified before Congress in March saying he feared Beijing would try to take control of Taiwan as early as 2027.

The likelihood of peaceful reunification is quite low.

The problem for the Chinese authorities is the cost of reunification. The way Xi Jinping has handled Hong Kong over the past two years has led to weaker and weaker support in Taiwan for the idea that “there is only one China, but the two political entities may differ on its definition “vaunted by the nationalists, let alone the principle” One country, two systems “allegedly applied in Hong Kong and which could be followed by Taiwan.

In other words, the likelihood of peaceful reunification is quite low despite China becoming the world’s leading economic power, or even democratizing. For most Taiwanese, especially the younger generations, Taiwan is Taiwan, China is China. Why should Taiwan be ruled by China?

So, logic follows, which leaves the only option of invasion. And this of course has its own costs. Not only because there is a risk that it could fail, but also because it is very inconvenient to manage a place after a war, especially a place strongly opposed by the international community.

Besides Xi’s ambition, whether China will attack Taiwan in the next decade, it mainly depends on whether the cost of a Sino-US or Sino-West confrontation is as high as the cost of occupying Taiwan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xichuan County, May 13, 2021 Photo: Ju peng

If Beijing judges the two costs to be equal, war is almost certain to happen. Indeed, even if the United States intervenes, China may have the military capabilities to succeed. Beijing has always envisioned a cross-strait war with the assumption of American participation. Its vigorous efforts to modernize its military are squarely aimed at Washington.

In Pentagon conflict simulations, if the United States sends troops when a conflict in Taiwan breaks out, they are increasingly likely to be defeated. It is unpredictable how far China-U.S. Antagonism will develop over the next ten years. Therefore, it is difficult to say whether the New Cold War will evolve into a confrontation between China and the West as a whole, thus bringing Beijing almost to the point of waging a war.

Nonetheless, in my opinion, the possibility of China attacking Taiwan within the next five years can be ruled out. At present, China’s main tasks are to strengthen the sustainability of its economic system and to close technological gaps. For Taiwan, Beijing has instead opted for the idea of ​​”integrated development” while containing “Taiwan independence” at the same time. Unless Tsai Ing-wen’s government openly declares Taiwan independence, a cross-strait war can be ruled out for the time being.

However, it is much more difficult to predict the situation beyond five years. If Beijing’s technology strategy fails and its semiconductor industry, especially the chip business, is still subject to the U.S. ban, then Taiwan’s advanced semiconductor industry could be deemed worthy of a risky use of force by Beijing.

You rarely hear about the role Taiwan can play.

Assuming that America’s political divide and partisan struggles continue to deepen under President Joe Biden’s administration, and his major infrastructure plan fails to achieve the desired success, Donald Trump (or another leader similar) is likely to make a comeback. This could make the country’s current Chinese policy even more confrontational. In this case, Beijing could once again turn its anger on Taiwan.

In almost every scenario of China’s possible aggression against Taiwan, we rarely hear about the role Taiwan can play. This is not because experts are deliberately ignoring Taiwan, but because Taiwan, compared to China, is too small and unable to guard against Chinese force on its own. Yet Taiwan would just have to wait to be captured. Even if it ultimately cannot protect itself, Taiwan can probably postpone the arrival of a possible invasion.

The Taiwanese government is unlikely to find any excuses or justifications to encourage Beijing to attack the country. Yet Taiwan should not be caught in stirring up hatred against China either. It is a test of wisdom and patience for the ruling Taiwanese administration and for the Taiwanese people.

The United States and the West will clearly continue to oppose Beijing’s use of force to seize Taiwan. While that doesn’t necessarily deter Beijing, such a clear statement should be a moral responsibility.

