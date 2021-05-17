Barletta enters Pennsylvania GOP stakes for governor





HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) Lou Barletta, the Republican Party candidate endorsed by Donald Trump for the U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania.

Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure in a 2022 governor’s race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century, when there is an incumbent Democratic governor and a president Democrat in the first term.

Barletta, a former mayor of Hazleton and a four-term congressman, has far more electoral experience than any other potential candidate for the GOP nomination. That includes showing up to voters during a statewide campaign in his 2018 loss to Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey.

So people know me, Barletta said in an interview. I’m starting with that advantage and had 2.1 million votes in 2018. And that’s a good start too.

Barletta said that, if elected, he would focus on reviving the states economy, while also aiming to revise Pennsylvanias Election Law and tackle illegal immigration, a long-standing issue for Barletta who helped build his political reputation.

Barlettas said the only main opponent is Joe Gale, a Montgomery County commissioner. After that, several others are seriously considering it. This includes U.S. Representative Dan Meuser who succeeded Barletta in Congress and William McSwain, Philadelphia’s senior federal prosecutor under Trump.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Attorney General Josh Shapiro will seek the Democratic nomination. Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is constitutionally limited.

Besides being comfortable in front of a microphone, Barletta has another strength in a Republican primary: a relationship with Trump.

Barletta was one of the first members of Congress to endorse Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

He went on to serve as co-chair of the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania that year and the Trump transition team before becoming one of the president’s former greatest allies on Capitol Hill.

Barletta ran for the US Senate in 2018 to Trump, and drew two visits from Trump to Pennsylvania to help rally support for his candidacy, including one where Trump called Barletta a star and legend.

Still, Barletta struggled to gain traction with voters, fundraise or attract outside aid, and was beaten by 13 percentage points in an otherwise difficult election year for Republicans. It was personally difficult for Barletta: her brother died and her 18-month-old grandson was diagnosed with cancer in the final weeks of the campaign.

Trump made no endorsement in the race for governors, a year away from the primary.

I would love his approval and I will try to win it, said Barletta.

Barletta will likely be considered the favorite in a GOP primary.

As mayor of Hazleton for more than a decade, Barletta gained national notoriety by injecting hawk immigration policies into local government.

Barletta was mayor at a time when the Hispanic population of the Hazletons was growing. He argued that many of the new arrivals were in the country illegally, bringing drugs, crime and gangs to his city of 25,000 and crushing police, schools and hospitals.

Accusing the federal government of failing to enforce immigration laws, Barletta asked the city council to approve a pair of measures that would have denied permits to companies that illegally hired people in the country and fined them. owners who rented them out.

Its strategy was copied by dozens of other cities across the country, but the laws were never enforced until the United States Supreme Court struck them down in 2014.

Barlettas’ visibility on the immigration issue helped him politically and he beat incumbent 26-year-old Democratic Rep. Paul Kanjorski on his third try during the 2010 Republican midterm wave.

After Trumps ‘loss to Democrat Joe Biden, Barletta, like most GOP members, did not dispute Trumps’ baseless claims that the election was stolen from him, despite no evidence of widespread fraud.

As one of Trump’s 20 hand-picked voters in Pennsylvania last year, Barletta told The Associated Press in December that there was no doubt there was fraud.

Barletta still maintains that he doesn’t know for sure whether the election was stolen from Trump: no one knows, he said. Who can say for sure how much the election was changed compared to the difference that would have made? Nobody.

Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots are rife with fraud have also stoked Republicans’ opposition to Pennsylvanias’s 2019 mail-in ballot law.

Barletta said that as governor he would consider signing a law to repeal universal postal voting, leaving only constitutionally permitted postal voting for voters who face a small number of excuses.

I would consider signing him because I think he’s ripe for fraud, Barletta said. I think it encourages the odds.

Prosecutors have exposed a handful of cases in Pennsylvania of people trying to vote by mail for a deceased mother or wife, but nothing, even remotely, comes close to Trump’s bogus claims that were dismissed out of court for lack of evidence .

Barletta would also lead the board of governors in the fight against illegal immigration, he said, pitching it as a way to protect the jobs and wages of American workers.

As mayor (of Hazleton), I was sued for wanting to enforce federal laws, and now we have mayors who are literally thumbing their noses and creating sanctuary towns, literally inviting people who were in the country illegally in these towns, Barletta said. . It wouldn’t happen if I’m a governor.

Associated Press writer Michael Rubinkam contributed to this report. Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/timelywriter







