Politics
When Vinod Dua spat venom at PM Modi even when he was hospitalized
On May 16, MeToo accused journalist Vinod Duas’s daughter of thanking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for arranging essential drugs for her mother. In the midst of all of this, a Vinod Dua started to make the rounds on social media platforms. He was seen spitting venom at Prime Minister Narendra Modi even while in hospital.
While many thought the video was recent while currently hospitalized for COVID treatment, it is actually a video from March 2021 that he posted on his verified Facebook. page.
The hatred of Vinod Duas does not diminish even on an intensive care bed. pic.twitter.com/ntZ90Gq0vL
– Arnab (@AmabGoswami) May 17, 2021
What did Dua say?
Dua mocked Prime Minister Modi for saying he also participated in pro-Bangladesh protests and said: When I heard Prime Minister Modi say he had a role in the independence of the Bangladesh, I thought to myself, Vinod Dua, leave Pradhan Sewak while you are in the hospital. You can talk to him again when you are better. I have been suffering from a mild fever for the past few days. That’s why I can’t do the Vinod Dua show. Once I am better I will come back and do a show on the incompetent Pradhan Sewak. Until then, wish me luck.
Prime Minister Modi participated in the Bangladesh independence movement
There is ample evidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Bangladesh Independence Satyagreh in August 1971. Reports suggest he was arrested while performing Satyagraha organized by the Jan Sangh in August 1971 edited by the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, the liberal media section could not digest the fact and mocked PM Modi for making such claims.
Venomous story of Vinod Duas
This is not the first time that a seasoned journalist, the prominent face of the Delhi Lutyans, has vomited venom against PM Modi, BJP or PM Modi supporters. In September 2020, he called the quarantine centers of detention centers and justified the attacks on doctors by a particular community. In June 2020, he urged the Indian people to take inspiration from the American riots and replicate them in India. In April 2020, he compared police personnel to the Jallads. Even his daughter is no less. She had called for the death of PM Modis supporters in an interview and even questioned the past of the woman who accused her father of sexual assault.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]