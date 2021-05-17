When Vinod Dua spat venom at PM Modi even when he was hospitalized

On May 16, MeToo accused journalist Vinod Duas’s daughter of thanking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for arranging essential drugs for her mother. In the midst of all of this, a Vinod Dua started to make the rounds on social media platforms. He was seen spitting venom at Prime Minister Narendra Modi even while in hospital.

While many thought the video was recent while currently hospitalized for COVID treatment, it is actually a video from March 2021 that he posted on his verified Facebook. page.

The hatred of Vinod Duas does not diminish even on an intensive care bed. pic.twitter.com/ntZ90Gq0vL – Arnab (@AmabGoswami) May 17, 2021

What did Dua say?

Dua mocked Prime Minister Modi for saying he also participated in pro-Bangladesh protests and said: When I heard Prime Minister Modi say he had a role in the independence of the Bangladesh, I thought to myself, Vinod Dua, leave Pradhan Sewak while you are in the hospital. You can talk to him again when you are better. I have been suffering from a mild fever for the past few days. That’s why I can’t do the Vinod Dua show. Once I am better I will come back and do a show on the incompetent Pradhan Sewak. Until then, wish me luck.

Prime Minister Modi participated in the Bangladesh independence movement

There is ample evidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Bangladesh Independence Satyagreh in August 1971. Reports suggest he was arrested while performing Satyagraha organized by the Jan Sangh in August 1971 edited by the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, the liberal media section could not digest the fact and mocked PM Modi for making such claims.

Venomous story of Vinod Duas

This is not the first time that a seasoned journalist, the prominent face of the Delhi Lutyans, has vomited venom against PM Modi, BJP or PM Modi supporters. In September 2020, he called the quarantine centers of detention centers and justified the attacks on doctors by a particular community. In June 2020, he urged the Indian people to take inspiration from the American riots and replicate them in India. In April 2020, he compared police personnel to the Jallads. Even his daughter is no less. She had called for the death of PM Modis supporters in an interview and even questioned the past of the woman who accused her father of sexual assault.