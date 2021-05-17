Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson turned down ‘life stories’





Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson turned down the ‘life stories’. (Jonathan Brady / PA Images via Getty Images) Piers Morgan claimed Boris Johnson turned down the chance to be on his in-depth talk show Life stories, mocking him for the famous moment, he retired to a refrigerator to avoid being interviewed. The old one Hello Great Britain The host often complained during his time on the ITV breakfast news show about the Prime Minister’s refusal to be interviewed by him, but has now revealed that was not the only invitation he received. Johnson had refused. Read more: Piers Morgan mocks Alastair Campbell’s ‘creepy excuses’ after GMB goof Morgan recently announced that Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will be featured in Life Stories, but when he began to question whether the Prime Minister would have the same opportunity to have an in-depth interview, he clarified what s ‘had passed. The presenter tweeted: “To those who ask me if I have also invited @BorisJohnson to make life stories … yes, of course, but he refused. Our intrepid Prime Minister would rather hide in refrigerators than be interviewed by me. So, full respect for @Keir_Starmer to have the bottle to do it. “ In 2019, Johnson awkwardly escaped a request for a live interview from Hello Great Britain, pretending to be hiding in a refrigerator rather than talking to Morgan. He was on a campaign visit to Modern Milkman in Yorkshire when a GMB reporter asked him live to answer a few questions and one of his assistants was heard to say “oh, for the sake of shit”. Boris Johnson has declined various interviews with Piers Morgan. (Yui Mok – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images) Johnson then said, “I’ll be with you in just a second,” before stepping into a large fridge full of milk bottles with his helpers, thus avoiding further questions. Morgan and her co-host Susanna Reid often took the opportunity to interview other Tory ministers appearing in the news program about when Johnson would finally agree to be interviewed by them. Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who opened up to the ‘Piers Morgan Life Stories’ (ITV / Gary Moyes / Shutterstock) Life stories featured eye-opening chats with stars including Katie Price, Elton John, Barbara Windsor, Nigel Farage, Gordon Brown, Mo Farah, Gemma Collins, Mel B, Cliff Richard and Michael Barrymore. The story continues The show is known for Morgan pulling secrets and revelations from his guests and he has promised to show the real Sir Keir in the next episode, saying, “No one can hide in a 2-3 hour interview without a break. . “ Watch: Piers Morgan doubts Alastair Campbell’s accommodation GMB







