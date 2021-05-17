Politics
How much will Donald Trump take into account a George P. Bush-Ken Paxton race?
Land Property Commissioner George P. Bush is sending strong signals that he is preparing to launch a major challenge against Attorney General Ken Paxton, in the hopes that he can focus on Paxtons legal issues and on the way he ran his office.
But can Bush keep former President Donald Trump out of it both figuratively and literally?
It’s one of the more glaring questions as the ground is laid for what could be the Texas Statewide Marquee Primary next year. Both men have been Trump supporters, but Bush has a unique history with the former president as the most prominent member of the Bush political dynasty to embrace Trump. And in recent months, Paxton has only become more evident in his affiliation with the former president, making him an inevitable subject in Paxton’s candidacy for re-election.
Bush insisted that there is no separation between him and Paxton when it comes to supporting Trump. But even some of Bush’s supporters admit that, honestly or not, Bush should be fighting to run with a last name that still arouses strong emotions among Trump supporters.
It’s very unfortunate for him because George P. Bush is his own man, said Eric Mahroum, Trump’s deputy director of state during the 2016 Texas campaign and one of Bush’s early supporters defying Paxton. I’m trying to educate the base that no, he supported us so much and helped us. He was desperate to get us across the finish line in 2016.
Mahroum said his respect for Bush had just taken to another level when he spoke out for Trump in the summer of 2016 and urged Republicans in Texas to unite behind the candidate. Mahroum suggested it took Paxton longer to “come out vocally” for Trump at the time.
The Paxtons campaign did not respond to a request for comment for this story. But he hasn’t entirely ignored Bush, seeing him last month as a potential opponent more interested in the narrative drawn by the liberal media than in the real and important issues facing Texas families and small businesses.
It came after Bush said he was seriously considering challenging Paxton, saying the top Texas law enforcement official had to be blameless. Paxton has been charged with fraud on state securities most of the time since taking office in 2015, and more recently he was reportedly investigated by the FBI over allegations by former senior officials. MPs that he abused his office to help a wealthy donor. Paxton denied wrongdoing in both cases.
Bush invited supporters to the June 2 “campaign launch rally” in Austin. An invitation obtained by the Texas Tribune does not specify the office for which Bush is running but presents him as the “next generation of conservative leaders.”
Bush and Paxton both enjoyed Trump’s backing when they ran for re-election in 2018, and Bush strongly encouraged Trump’s endorsement by fending off three main challengers. Bush also had the backing of Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., who was due to headline a fundraiser for Bush’s re-election campaign, but quashed it amid continued criticism of Trump’s presidency of from Bush’s father, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush.
A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on whether the former president would take sides in a Bush-Paxton primary. Donald Trump Jr. is personally close to Paxton, although he currently has no plans to get involved in a potential primary battle, according to a source close to his thinking.
It remains to be seen how much support Paxton would have even from his fellow Republicans in Texas in a competitive primary. He caused a stir earlier this month after the New York Times ran an article in which he said he didn’t think Governor Greg Abbott was backing him for re-election, so he didn’t back him. . Paxton was quick to say he had indeed backed Abbott for another term, but the damage was done.
Unlike Ken, I actually support Governor Abbott and think he has done a lot more for the state of Texas than Ken ever will, Bush said in a radio interview on Wednesday.
On Thursday, US Senator John Cornyn refused to give Paxton a vote of confidence for re-election. When asked if he is backing Abbott for another term, as well as other state officials for re-election next year, including Paxton, Cornyn told reporters: My personal relationship with Governor Abbott is such that I will support his re-election. Beyond that, I’m really not interested in getting involved in the primaries.
Paxton could at least count on the support of the Republican Association of Attorneys General, which he previously chaired. RAGA spokesman Johnny Koremenos noted in a statement for this story that the group has a long history of supporting incumbent Republican GAs. Last year, RAGA stood with Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill as he faced three intra-party challengers amid a groping scandal that caused him to lose his legal license. Hill was ultimately defeated in a GOP state convention.
The Bush Who Is Right
Bush was a supporter and surrogate for his father when Jeb Bush clashed with Trump in the 2016 primary. The two traded bitter attacks, and Trump did not spare the other members of the Bush family, blaming George W. Bush for September 11 and preparations for the war in Iraq.
Like his father, Bush did not endorse Trump once he became the alleged GOP candidate in May 2016, and he refused to attend the Republican National Convention this summer. He said in an interview with the Associated Press at the time that Trump had the ability to convince us if he clarified many of his remarks and he demonstrates that he has humility and does not smear. the character of people as a motivator as to why he is running for office. .
But as president of the 2016 Texas GOPs, the victory effort tasked with ensuring Republicans won the ballot that November Bush had a choice to make. So, in a meeting with Republican state activists in early August, shortly after the convention, Bush lent his support to Trump, acknowledging it was a bitter pill for Team Bush to swallow, but urging them Texas Republicans to unite to defeat Hillary Clinton.
I did not create a controversy, said George P. Bush in a post-election television interview. My family understands my position.
In the months that followed, his family continued to draw attention to their resistance to Trump. The two former presidents of the late George HW Bush family, who was Bush’s grandfather, and George W. Bush, who is Bush’s uncle, notably refused to approve Trump in 2016. But the land commissioner did not did not look back and came across as a reliable reminder of Trump in power.
After Trump approved Bush’s re-election in 2018, helping him win a four-way primary with 58 percent of the vote, the former president continued to revel in Bush’s unique status in his family. During a visit to Texas in August 2019, Trump brought Bush on stage and said he was the only Bush who loved me and the one who was right.
I like him, Trump said. He goes far. He goes to places.
In June 2020, when it became known that George W. Bush had no plans to back Trump for a second term and that Jeb Bush was unsure how he would vote, George P. Bush made sure to go his way.
I supported President Trump during the 2016 election cycle and plan to do so again in 2020, George P. Bush said in a statement.
Notably, Bush stayed out of the fray after Trump lost his re-election and spent weeks falsely claiming the election was stolen allegations that coincided with Paxtons’ trial in December disputing Trump’s defeat in Georgia. , Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Once Joe Biden was sworn in, however, Bush quickly issued a statement congratulating him and vowing to be part of the loyal opposition.
More recently, Bush has aligned himself with the Trump-fueled effort to remove U.S. Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming from the House’s GOP leadership. Cheney voted to impeach Trump earlier this year and has gone on to speak of his belief that the GOP must move on from the former president.
Speaking on the radio minutes after Cheneys’ ouster was announced, Bush called it a good thing.
Instead of setting fire on the president, she really should have set fire on Biden and this agenda, and I think that’s what you expect from your leadership, Bush said, and unfortunately she didn’t. not up to the challenge.
Cheney is the daughter of Dick Cheney, who was vice president when George W. Bush was president.
Bush’s allies say he may never be able to completely distance himself from the anti-Trump brand his family cultivated. But they express confidence that voters will see that he has sailed in recent years like his own man.
Oh, it always will be, but my respect for George P. is due to George P., said Adrienne Pea-Garza, the chair of the Hidalgo County GOP, who personally backs Bush against Paxton. Without disrespecting his family. I really appreciate the way he has built his own career as a young man. He is a man of service to the community, and I think people will see him and believe him. So I don’t think hell is having a hard time at all [navigating the Trump dynamic].
Paxton and Trump
Like Bush, Paxton did not immediately embrace Trump after supporting someone else in U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s 2016 primary in this case. Paxton, however, attended the 2016 national convention and declared his support for Trump there, saying he planned to support him, vote for him, tell everyone to vote for him.
After Trump entered the White House, Paxton became one of the county’s most pro-Trump attorneys general, including leading the trial to completely repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Paxton, however, hugged Trump even closer in his final weeks in office. He led a lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results in four battlefield states, which the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately refused to hear. He spoke at the pro-Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol in January. And in late February, he hit the golf course with Trump at Former Presidents Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.
There was even speculation that Paxton could be included in Trump’s latest round of pardons before stepping down.
Paxtons’ legal woes are undoubtedly fueling the movement to get him out of the primary. Another of Bushs’ early supporters likely challenged Paxton Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, said Paxton was a good law enforcement partner, but the prosecutor general had to be unmistakably qualified and able to do the job without distractions.
As for voters concerned about Bush and Paxton’s support for Trump, Ramirez said he was only choosing between Option 1A and Option 1B.
