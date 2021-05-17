China’s Looming Population Crisis | Notice

After being postponed for a month, the results of the seventh Chinese census were finally announced last week. While no specific reason was given for the delay, it is believed to be related to the Chinese government’s concern about the negative political impact of the census results. Many observers have speculated that the data had been manipulated before it was released.

Even though the Chinese government changed the results, it was unable to fully cover China’s alarming demographic situation. According to the census results, the country’s total population in 2020 was 1.41 billion, an increase of 5.4% over 2010, with an average annual increase of 0.53%, or 0, 04 percentage point lower than the average for the previous decade. According to the National Names 2020 Report released by the Ministry of Public Security, there were 10.035 million births registered in China last year. In contrast, China’s National Bureau of Statistics recorded 17.86 million births in 2016. It is clear from these data that China’s birth rate has fallen sharply in recent years.

While there is no set standard for the size of the population a country needs, having more young people than older people is beneficial for a country’s long-term development. While China is following in the footsteps of developed countries, its birth rate is now insufficient to compensate for the aging of the population. China has already entered a phase of “moderate aging”. The problem is that this aging population has not yet acquired adequate wealth. China’s per capita GDP just hit $ 10,000. Not only does this put China far behind developed countries, but it also means that China is lagging behind some countries with younger populations. Therefore, in recent years, more and more people in the country have called on the government to completely lift birth restrictions.

The Chinese government did not fully allow citizens to have a second child until 2016. Prior to 2016, a strict one-child policy had been in place for almost 40 years. While it is not clear whether the one-child policy has advanced the CCP’s goals for China’s economic and social development, there is no doubt that its strict implementation has resulted in countless human rights violations and humanitarian tragedies.

When China implemented its one-child policy in 1978, the CPC Central Committee said in an open letter, “In 30 years, when the situation of extremely intense population growth is eased, a different population policy may be adopted. “

Why did the Chinese government not keep its promise and lift the one-child restriction after 30 years in 2008? Political inertia may have played a role, but the most important were two political considerations. One was the CCP’s goal of reducing poverty through population control, and the other was the CCP’s concern about the rapid growth of China’s minority populations, especially the Uyghur population.

The Chinese government was to use “poverty reduction” as an excuse to legitimize the continuation of its draconian one-child policy. This belief was not only that of Xi Jinping. From Deng Xiaoping to Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, all Chinese leaders held the same conviction and believed that the engine of Chinese reforms was poverty reduction. The only difference was that Xi had drawn up a clear timetable for reducing poverty based on the work of his predecessors.

Xi Jinping was obviously concerned that the complete relaxation of family planning policy would affect China’s ability to meet its poverty reduction target by 2021 and even lead to a fall back into poverty. Moreover, an overall reduction in poverty could greatly affect Xi’s ability to consolidate his power and authority.

The Chinese government also fears that the complete removal of birth restrictions will lead to an increase in the population of ethnic minorities, thereby changing the country’s current ethnic makeup and “threatening” the stability and security of Chinese society, which could lead to cracks in the country.

Ethnic minorities in China are growing faster than the majority Han population. According to the 2020 census, Han Chinese make up 91.11% of the population, while ethnic minorities make up 8.89%, with the proportion of ethnic minorities increasing by 0.4 percentage point. Compared with 2010, the Han Chinese population increased 4.93%, while the ethnic minority population increased 10.26%.

China’s one-child policy primarily targeted the majority ethnic group: the Han people. Ethnic minorities were allowed to have a second child, and groups with very small populations were allowed to have even more children. The phenomenon of having several children was very common among certain ethnic minorities. As a result, many grew faster than the Han people, as evidenced by census data.

For many Chinese, as the costs of raising children skyrocket, their willingness to have multiple children is low, even without birth restrictions. Few Han Chinese are ready to have a third or even a second child. However, ethnic groups with different religious views and reproductive practices, such as Uyghurs, may be willing to have more children. Therefore, even if no limit is placed on the number of children a family can have, the Han population is unlikely to be willing to significantly increase their reproductive rate (they would still have a relatively low fertility rate. ), while ethnic minorities would. maintain a high fertility rate.

From the CCP’s point of view, this poses a threat to China’s national unity. In response, the CCP adopted two measures. First, it has not completely lifted birth restrictions, so as not to allow members of “separatist” ethnic groups to have unlimited number of children. Second, the CCP has adopted the brutal tactic of suppressing births in Xinjiang, specifically targeting Muslim women. In doing so, the CCP attempts to orchestrate a demographic change that will impact the population for generations. Birth rates in Xinjiang (located in northwest China) have already fallen in recent years, as the mandatory use of invasive birth control procedures has increased.

According to a recent New York Times item, when the CCP ordered women in Xinjiang to receive contraceptive devices, Qelbinur Sedik, then in her 40s, pleaded for an exemption. She told officials she had met government birth limits and had only one child. However, authorities threatened to arrest her if she continued to resist. With no other choice, she “went to a government clinic where a doctor, using metal clamps, inserted an intrauterine device to prevent pregnancy.” Sedik cried during the procedure. She has since fled China and now lives in the Netherlands.

These malicious policies and practices are part of the Chinese government’s ruthless attempt to phase out the country’s Uyghur – and, more generally, Muslim – population from the country. This grotesque reality, reflected in the results of the 2020 Chinese census, deserves far more attention from the United States government, the international community, the mainstream media, and indeed anyone who cares about human rights. the man.

Jianli Yang is founder and chairman of Citizen Power Initiatives for China.

