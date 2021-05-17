Erdogan calls on Pope to help end Israel massacre





Pope Francis greets from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square, during the weekly Angelus Prayer followed by the recitation of the Regina Coeli on May 16, 2021 in the Vatican. AFP Photo Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged Pope Francis to help the world adopt sanctions against Israel for its “slaughter” of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The phone call between Erdogan and the pontiff comes as Turkey continues its furious diplomatic action to help end the bloodshed that has claimed the lives of 197 Palestinians and 10 people in Israel since May 10. Erdogan told Pope Francis that “the Palestinians will continue to be subjected to massacre unless the international community punishes Israel with sanctions,” the Turkish presidency said. The pope’s messages were “of great importance in mobilizing the Christian world and the international community,” the Turkish statement added. The Pope said on Sunday that the loss of innocent lives in the violence was “terrible and unacceptable”, warning that the conflict risked “escalating into a spiral of death and destruction”. Erdogan, who has championed the Palestinian cause during his 18-year reign, has repeatedly spoken out against Israel’s actions, accusing it of “terrorism” last week. He told the Pope on Monday that “all mankind should be united against” Israel. “The savagery caused by Israel threatens regional security,” he added. Turkish push for sanctions against Israel included a phone call Monday between Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his British counterpart Dominic Raab. Cavusoglu told Raab that it was “essential that the international community react more vigorously” to the Israeli aggression, a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. Israeli airstrikes hammered the Gaza Strip on Monday after a week of violence that killed more than 200 people, the vast majority Palestinian, despite international calls for de-escalation. Before dawn, in just a few minutes, dozens of Israeli airstrikes shelled the crowded coastal Palestinian enclave controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, according to AFP and military reporters.







