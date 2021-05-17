An overview of the A La Prabowo Alutsista Masterplan, what does it look like?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has repeatedly acknowledged that he is preparing a master plan which is the special mandate of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The head of state himself wants a plan to procure defense equipment within 25 years. It is not impossible, this master plan will replace the Minimum Essential Force (MEF). “The president ordered me last year to work with the management of TNI to develop a master plan, a 25-year master plan that gives us full defense capabilities,” Prabowo said some time ago. The effort to modernize defense equipment was effectively carried out in 2007 through the MEF or minimum basic needs. However, so far the realization has slowed down. The MEF is divided into several stages with a duration of five years, where the first stage begins in 2010-2014, the second stage is 2015-2019, and should have reached 100% by the end of the third phase, namely the 2020 – Period 2024. However, so far, the achievements of the MEF are still below 65% of the 75% targeted in 2019. However, this problem cannot be dissociated from the budgetary constraints of the defense authority. “This means that a truly comprehensive planning, based on a clear, measurable, sustainable priority scale and referring to the forms and levels of threats projected into the future,” said Khairul Fahmi, military observer at the Institute of Studies. strategic and security (ISESS). . According to him, if the blueprint in question is still not clear, it could be a breath of fresh air on the issue of budget constraints currently in Indonesia. The latest news is that the government is in the process of drafting a presidential regulation (Perpres) on the master plan for the modernization of defense equipment for 25 years which is carried out with a program of foreign loans totaling approximately 1.760 billion rupees. Compared to Indonesia’s 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) which reached IDR 15,434.2 trillion, the figure allocated by the government for the Alutsist master plan for 25 years is only 11.4%. Moreover, if Indonesia’s GDP figures for last year were multiplied by 25 years as a hypothesis, then the percentage of the total expected amount of GDP would appear smaller, only 0.7% per year. “This means that if the design of the master plan can be approved by the president, Indonesia will be able to pursue the defense spending target of around 1.5% of GDP per year,” he said. Explain. “The assumption is that 0.78% will come from the regular budget and around 0.7% will come from foreign loans. So, we hope that this perceived dilemma can be answered,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



