March: Chinese vehicle Zhurong arrives





Na Jonathan Amos

BBC Science Journalist 2 hours later He can’t play with your iron Video conversation, ‘Animation’ shows how the Zhurong monster got to the bottom China delivered a vehicle to March, state media reported over the weekend. The Zhurong robot moved to a place called Utopia Planitia, much of the northern part of Mars. The vehicle used a parachute and various other means to land. Being able to achieve anything on Mars is a daunting task, given the complexities involved. Only the Americans could do it. All the other countries have tried, their expeditions have been destroyed or they are missing ashore. Chinese President Xi Jinping thanked the team that sent the “robot” on a message saying they had “achieved something great.” “You have been very courageous on this issue, you have put our country at the forefront of research on the planet,” he said. Thomas Zurbuchen, head of NASA’s science department, immediately thanked the Chinese for their achievements. “As a global scientific community, I look forward to hearing from you on the Red Planet,” said David Cook, Washington bureau chief of the Christian Science Monitor. Russian space agency ROSCOSMOS said the move clearly reflects future cooperation with China. Of the image, Shutterstock Talking about image, The team of experts who ran the event appreciated the president’s message The “robot” arrived on Mars shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday Beijing time and Friday at 6 p.m. local time in Burundi and Rwanda. It took 17 minutes to open its solar panels and deliver a message to the world. Zhurong, which means the god of fire, was taken to Mars by the Tianwen-1 spacecraft which landed on Mars in the second month. It has long been an in-depth exploration of the Utopia region, taking close-up images to ensure scientists are looking for a safe and reliable place to track Zhurong. The reason is to find a place where there are no rocks and large trenches, a place where you can fly safely. The distance between us and Mars is now 320 million kilometers, which means that the radio message takes about 18 minutes to reach the world. Each flight from Zhurong to Mars was therefore carried out by this “robot” itself by its transmitters waiting for its message. Of the image, Shutterstock Talking about image, Chinese engineers are monitoring situation on Mars where they are lagging behind within minutes for message to reach Earth Releasing this “robot” has been a frequent practice. It orbits in space and travels through the atmosphere of Mars and at times the Earth opens up so it can reach the ground slowly and not fall to the ground. Falling to Mars has always been a very difficult task, but China has already shown enough airspace to be able to do so. It is a country that has been releasing vehicles for a month, returning with research material. This month, he opened the first part of the space “station” above our planet. What will Zhurong do? After Zhurong’s arrival, now during the 90 days of Mars, scientists will attempt to study the local atmosphere. The day, or Sol, on Mars lasts 24 hours and 39 minutes. Zhurong is very similar to Spirit and Opportunity, a NASA spacecraft from the year 2000. It weighs 240 kg and is powered by solar panels. It has a ‘camera’ at the top that captures the images and helps control them, five other tools that will do the job of studying the local rock and the environment, including the weather. Like American vehicles, the Zhurong has a sharp edge for cutting stones by studying its structure and radar to see underground if there is water in the snow. Utopia Planitia was where NASA dropped its Viking-2 in 1976. There is a large valley – 3000 km – that occurred due to something not well known in the history of Mars. There are signs that it is very old here that there is a sea. Remote “satellite” imagery indicates that there may be very little snow. Of the image, CNSA Talking about image, Design: Zhurong looks like NASA’s Spirit and Opportunity vehicles Dean Cheng, a researcher at the Heritage Foundation in Washington on Chinese politics and the military, said the move was a big step forward for China. He told the BBC: “In China, the universe which benefits foreign affairs and Chinese technology is a powerful propaganda tool, which strengthens the Chinese Communist Party for its people.” “The universe is also still linked to the military, going to Mars, which shows that China has a say in what it calls human knowledge of the universe.” In February, the United States delivered the Perseverance vehicle to Mars. Europe, after failing to fly twice, will send a spacecraft to Mars next year (as part of a joint project with the Russians).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos