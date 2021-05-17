Moeldoko reveals what Jokowi thinks about advanced Indonesia





Jakarta – Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko spoke about the concept of advanced Indonesia which was initiated by the current government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Moeldoko explained at least 6 things which are the main ideas of the concept of advanced Indonesia, one of which is the advancement of the world of education. “What does Pak Jokowi think of an advanced Indonesia. In Indonesia, not a single citizen is left behind in achieving its goals. For this reason, Pak Jokowi provides tremendous support, the current government must, un, the world of education, ”Meoldoko said at a virtual halalbihalal event hosted by Moeldoko Center on Monday (5/17/2021). “Starting from elementary schools, high schools, high schools, colleges. The government has helped. So what, so that our children who have good humor and aspirations, the future is the future of Indonesia,” he said. he adds. Moeldoko said President Jokowi pays special attention to Indonesian children who are stunted or malnourished. According to him, the government is trying to lower the rate growth retardation. “The second is that President Jokowi pay special attention to the plight of our people who are being left behind. We still have problems. growth retardation, growth retardation is a condition experienced by our children due to malnutrition, less good their living environment, which does not meet the requirements. The government is very worry to lower the rate growth retardation, “he said. Then there is health. Moeldoko said the government was maximizing the puskesmas development program in areas across Indonesia. “Then the government is also very worry What about the latrine trade, what kind of trade is it, latrines in the regions, puskesmas in the villages, everything is tidy, why? So from a health point of view, none of our people will be hampered by their aspirations due to health issues, ”he said. Fourth, the government wants all Indonesians to benefit from the results of democracy. The fifth concerns the application of the law, which must be fair. There shouldn’t be such a thing as “the law is strong downward, brutal upward.” “Then the fifth is Indonesia as a constitutional state where even a citizen should not be treated unfairly. So we always say the government is very concerned about these issues. There is no legal term. which is brutally blunted up. Sir. Jokowi is very clear in this matter, the police really have to be the commander in this country, ”said Moeldoko. Read more on the next page.

