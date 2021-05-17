“ Pakistan is experiencing a rapid collapse of its internal administrative apparatus ”





ANI | Updated: May 17, 2021 4:03 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 17 (ANI): Pakistan has witnessed a rapid collapse of its internal administrative apparatus as its police and security forces failed to control violence across the country orchestrated by party supporters radical Islamist – the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) Pakistan.

In an opinion piece in Global Watch Analysis, Roland Jacquard, president of Roland Jacquard Global Security Consulting (RJGSC), wrote that Islamic jihadist groups in Pakistan that were created and supported by the Pakistani military to launch a war by power of attorney against India, have also become powerful to be kept “on a leash and even to dictate foreign policy decisions”. His remarks follow anti-French protests in Pakistan where supporters of the now banned TLP took to the streets to protest against France over the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. the Pakistani government’s mismanagement of anti-French protests, as well as the initial tacit support from Prime Minister Imran Khan and other members of his cabinet for the TLP’s blasphemy accusations against French President Emmanuel Macron, did did not go well in Paris. Pakistan has witnessed a rapid collapse of its internal administrative apparatus, with its police and security forces unable to control the violence across the country orchestrated by supporters of the radical Islamist party, the TLP, which demanded the eviction of the French ambassador and halted commercial relations with France. While the spotlight is on the grim internal security situation with the government being held hostage by the TLP, the condition of its economy and his diplomatic position is no better, “he said. Recent incidents of violence have revealed the Pakistani government’s inability to “vouch for the safety of French nationals living in the Muslim country”. – majority nation, forcing France to issue an opinion so that its citizens temporarily leave Pakistan, ”he added.

In violent protests last month, hundreds of protesters and police were injured and thousands of TLP activists and supporters were arrested and sentenced for attacking law enforcement and blocking major roads and highways . a boycott of French products after Charlie Hebdo reposted its Muhammad cartoons in September last year. police officers were killed and more than 800 injured, citing official figures. Jacquard claimed that developments in recent weeks have come as a “revelation” to many in France not only about the deep roots of Islamist radicalization in Pakistan , but also on the failure of the Pakistani establishment to openly challenge and “thwart unreasonable demands by Islamist groups, even if it harms Pakistan’s economy or foreign relations.” The Islamic jihadist groups that were created and supported by the Pakistani military to launch a proxy war against India, have become too powerful to be leashed and even dictate foreign policy decisions, “he wrote. recalled that this is not a completely new phenomenon as the Indian policy of successive Pakistani governments has been taken hostage by the country’s military and over the past decade by jihadist groups, which have incited public opinion anti-Indian and anti-Western while playing “Islam under threat. While anti-French sentiments are high, Jacquard said French diplomats should not expect the government Pakistani takes a rational stance on the matter. “Therefore, for French foreign policy makers to understand Pakistan’s actions or inactions on the present. The diplomatic dispute caused by the TLP, it suffices to observe the country’s repeated about-face on its Indian policy, which has been more guided by popular sentiments, even at the cost of harming the interests of Pakistan, ”he said. he declares. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos