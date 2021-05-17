What happened to the Nolan Principles? Sleaze in Boris Johnson’s government

The Prime Minister’s and ministers’ responses to the current wave of harassment allegations illustrate a long-standing problem in British politics that was to be resolved 25 years ago with the Nolan Committee. Martin bull argues that a return to Nolan is necessary if we are to have any hope of regaining confidence in British politics.

The UK government is currently mired in a sleaze or corruption scandal largely of its own accord. The allegations are sharp and swift: a lack of transparency on the issuance of COVID-19 contracts, for which the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, was found to have acted unlawfully; ministers allowing themselves to be inappropriately pressured by former prime minister David Cameron to help the bankrupt Greensill business, in which he had a personal interest; Prime Minister promises on WhatsApp to solve a tax problem for a millionaire entrepreneur, James Dyson, in exchange for producing urgent ventilators; the prime minister refusing to reveal who initially paid the cost of improvements to the Prime Minister’s apartment Downing Street (an issue currently the subject of at least three separate inquiries); and an investigation of a possible breach of the Code of Conduct for Parliamentarians by the Prime Minister on who paid for his Caribbean vacation in 2019.

If one thing emerges from the Prime Minister and his ministers’ response to these allegations, it is the familiar refrain that the ministerial code was followed and no breaches were made. Perhaps, it is conceded, with respect to some of the allegations, that things could have been done differently, and perhaps, it seems, the rules could be reviewed in the future to clarify. things.

What some might see as diversionary tactics (as ministers brazenly faced the scandal) have a tradition in the UK dating back to ‘money for questions’scandal in the mid-1990s, when several MPs accepted payments from organizations in exchange for specific questions in Parliament. Until then, some MPs were getting reimbursed installments from clients to look after their interests and therefore it was suggested that it was not such a huge step to accept money for questions. The Nolan committee set up to investigate the case concluded that “people in public life are not always as clear as they should be about the limits of acceptable conduct.”

Yet in response, Nolan did more than just address the rules and regulations in relation to members’ interests. The Committee, while tightening these rules, also seemed to recognize that rules, laws and sanctions cannot go so far in preventing corrupt or shady practices. There was a feeling about Nolan that what we had in the UK was not so much rampant corruption as what you might call ethical weariness, and that reforms should be targeted accordingly.

The result was Nolans Seven principles of public life which state that the behavior of public office holders should always be governed by:

Altruism: their decisions should be made only in the public interest, and not for financial gain or other material gain for themselves, their family or friends.

Integrity: they should not be subject to financial or other obligations to outside persons or organizations which could influence the performance of their duties.

Objectivity: their decisions (appointment, awarding of contracts and other public affairs) should be based on merit.

Responsibility: they are accountable to the public for their actions and must submit to the scrutiny of their office.

Opening: they should be as open as possible about their actions, should justify their decisions and restrict information only when it is clearly in the public interest.

Honesty: they have a duty to declare any private interest connected with their public functions and to take measures to resolve conflicts of interest in order to protect the public interest.

Leadership: they should promote and support these principles through leadership and example.

These principles were incorporated into a code of conduct by the newly created Special Committee on Standards and Privileges adopted by the House of Commons in 1996, a code that emphasizes the duty of Members to act in the best interests of the public. nation, with a special obligation to their constituents. The code then became standard practice for charities and the public sector, and is widely cited abroad as well.

Its meaning is twofold. First, it seeks to reduce reliance on a rules-based approach to corruption and prosecution through a code of ethics that covers in ways that not all rules and laws can. forms of public behavior; second, it symbolizes a commitment to self-regulation. Indeed, in the UK there has always been a strong tradition of self-regulation, and Nolan can, in the mid-1990s, be seen as a way to consolidate this tradition lest it be called into question. While this does not eliminate the need for relevant rules, regulations and laws, Nolan reaffirmed that the UK system remains heavily focused on a continued reliance on trusting politicians to do the right thing.

So how did Nolan fare? At first glance, not very well. Thirteen years after its passage, in 2009, the parliamentary spending scandal erupted one that was so big it was considered to have marked a decisive watershed in the collapse of public confidence in politicians in the UK. To compensate for the political difficulty of awarding salary increases to MPs, they were allowed to fill their boots through the expenditure system. After initially being in denial, the responses of politicians were to blame the rules themselves, or the system that allowed the kind of ridiculous expense claims (when they weren’t illegal) that many ‘between them had formulated. Apparently it was not so much their behavior as the rules that needed to change.

Which brings us back to today’s sleaze scandal. What is Nolan teaching or should he be teaching the current government? It is not only that their actions should have, in the first place, respected the Seven Principles of Public Life, but that their responses to allegations concerning their behavior should also respect the principles on the basis of which they should be expected. that they be judged. So when Boris Johnson describes the allegations about funding the renovation of the Prime Minister’s apartment as a farrago of absurdities and nothing to see here, and when he refuses to commit to publishing the findings of the investigation into the case, we are right to question whether he is acting with Nolan’s mind and intent. In truth, just like in the parliamentary spending scandal, Nolan seems to have been completely overlooked by those in public office.

Of course, it could be argued that all of this shows that an ethical approach to corruption prevention does not work and that what is needed are simply tougher laws and penalties. Yet the opposite could also be argued: that codes of conduct could work if we did more to embed them in political culture. Government ministers and members of Parliament need regular training and education in the ethics of public service. They need to better understand not only the reprehensible behavior of using a public office for private gain, but also the importance of avoiding any suspicion that this may have happened by being honest and transparent after the allegations. Otherwise, the losers from this current ethical malaise will not be so much the current government ministers as the restoration of public confidence in politics itself.

______________________

About the Author

Martin bull is Professor of Politics in the School of Arts, Media and Creative Technology at the University of Salford.

photo by iMattSmart at Unsplash.