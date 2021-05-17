Thiel does a play for the Senate





Peter Thiel, one of Facebook’s early investors and co-founder of PayPal with a reported net worth of over $ 4 billion, has become a disproportionate figure in the 50-50 battle for Senate control. | Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Republican JD Vance of WASHINGTON, Ohio didn’t go it alone when he drove to the Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago complex for a high-stakes meeting with the former president in early spring, the future candidate for the Senate was accompanied by his mentor and political benefactor. Peter Thiel.

Thiel, a tech billionaire and longtime Trump supporter, had arranged the meeting, which was at least in part aimed at helping Vance smooth things over with the former president after he said in 2016 he had no love. for Trump. Vance took the heat from Trump, but the hour-long meeting seems to have paid off: the former president has so far refrained from weighing against him or endorsing any of his main rivals.

Thiels’ private brokerage exemplified his growing influence in Republican politics, but his influence became even clearer in the weeks that followed. Thiel made a pair of $ 10 million in donations to separate the super PACs that back Vance and Arizona Republican Blake Masters, another protégé about to launch a Senate campaign. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, a non-partisan organization that monitors political donations, contributions are most likely to outside groups supporting single Senate candidates.

The largesse turned Thiel, an early Facebook investor and PayPal co-founder, into a disproportionate figure in the 50-50 fight for Senate control, fueling two longtime associates who adhere to his populist-conservative views. High-profile Republicans have expressed astonishment at the scale of the donations and said they have turned Vance and Masters who had never run for office and will have to defeat their main rivals with much longer political resumes into formidable suitors in the blink of an eye.

A lot of people weren’t sure if they should take Blake [Masters] seriously as a candidate before the money came in, and when the money was announced, Blake became a serious potential candidate, said Kirk Adams, a former president of Arizona State House. Before, people didn’t really have a metric to judge his potential candidacy, but now they do. Ten million dollars is a very good metric.

Thiel declined an interview request. His donations are by far the largest in two decades to give Republican candidates a partial reflection, friends say, of his growing interest in politics.

The profile of tech investors in donor circles rose in the 2016 election, when he contributed around $ 1.5 million to pro-Trump outfits and spoke at the Republican National Convention. Thiel, 53, of German descent, would become an influential figure in Trump’s orbit. He was part of Trump’s transition team and saw several of his staff become senior administration officials. He maintains a close relationship with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner; both have homes in Miami.

But Thiels’ latest contributions come not only from his growing political engagement, but from his closeness to Vance and Masters. Vance got to know Thiel when he was at Yale Law School and then went to work for Thiel in Silicon Valley; Thiel then became an investor in the venture capital firm Vances. Masters, meanwhile, was a Thiels student at Stanford University and eventually became COO of Thiel Capital and chairman of the Thiel Foundation. He maintains a website where he posted detailed notes from Thiels’ class at Stanford.

Vance and Masters appear to closely embrace Thiels’ ideological beliefs, including his distrust of globalization, one of the issues that drew Thiel to Trump.

Vance, who is the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” a bestselling memoir about growing up in the Ohio working class, set out his point in a July 2019 speech lamenting the displacement of jobs abroad. Last year he published an essay called End the Globalization Gravy Train.

Masters, meanwhile, co-authored the 2014 book Zero to One with Thiel, in which they portray globalization as the enemy of innovation.

Thiels’ support for the 2022 candidates is expected to go beyond Vance and Masters, say those familiar with his plans. The list includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a rising star in Republican politics heading for re-election next year, whom Thiel has spoken to privately.

Thiel also plans to donate to an assortment of House candidates, including Army veteran Joe Kent, who challenges GOP Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Trump impeachment supporter, during the Washington State’s multiparty primary next year. Earlier this year, Thiel helped Brian Harrison, a former Trump administration official who ran unsuccessfully in a special Texas congressional election.

Over the years, he has supported an array of libertarian-leaning politicians, including Utah Senator Mike Lee, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, and former Michigan Representative Justin Amash.

But Thiel has never made political donations on this scale before, and not all of his political bets have paid off. In 2018, he backed the campaign for governor of Kansas Republican Kris Kobach, an immigration extremist who defeated the incumbent Republican governor in the primary before losing the general election to Democrat Laura Kelly. Two years later, he spent more than $ 2 million to support Kobachs’ failed Senate campaign, which ended in a loss to an establishment-backed candidate for the Republican primary.

Thiels Giving first gained attention in 2017, when he donated Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawleys’ campaign donation in the Senate. The post landed just days before Hawley launched an antitrust investigation into Google, a company Thiel criticized as monopolistic.

In Republican circles, Thiel is seen as an unconventional donor. Unlike other major donors, he lacks a political advisor or singular guardian for candidates seeking to woo him. The billionaire has operated for the most part independently of those in the tight-knit Republican operatives, although he counts as a friend the incendiary conservative commentator Ann Coulter, with whom Thiel co-organized a fundraiser for Kobach in 2019.

While other Republican contributors, such as those in Koch’s political network, have used their money to invest in building party infrastructure, Thiel has so far refrained from doing so. And unlike other donors who delve into the finer details of how candidates they invest in build their campaign teams, Thiel has taken a largely hands-off approach with Vance and Masters, say those familiar with the discussions.

Thiel, who Forbes says is worth over $ 4 billion, made his first breakthrough into conservative politics in 2009, when he wrote an essay describing libertarian views that strayed sharply from the liberal lean of the Silicon Valley. His attraction to Trump, his friends say, stems in part from their shared distaste for the media. After the 2007 Gawker gossip blog wrote that Thiel was gay, Thiel retaliated by secretly funding wrestler Hulk Hogans’ lawsuit against the website for posting a Hogan sex tape. The lawsuit, which resulted in millions of dollars in damages awarded to Hogan, forced Gawker into bankruptcy.

Republicans in Ohio and Arizona say Thiels’ money alone won’t be enough for Vance or Masters to win the GOP nomination. Vance faces a handful of wealthy candidates capable of pouring millions of dollars into their own campaigns, which would offset Thiels’ funding.

The Masters will have to get by Jim Lamon, a deep-pocketed energy leader who could self-fund his campaign, and state attorney general Mark Brnovich, a potential candidate who would benefit from widespread familiarity among voters.

There are also limits to the reach of Thiels’ money, as super PACs have to pay higher rates for TV advertising than for an official candidate campaign. Both states have expensive media markets, forcing Vance and Masters to build formidable war chests on their own, say Republican strategists in Arizona and Ohio.

It’s unclear if Thiels’ $ 10 million donation is a one-time investment or if more money is on the way.

Unless you have Stephen King with blockbuster movies, bestselling writers aren’t known names, Franklin County, Ohio President Emeritus Doug Preisse has told the Republican Party of Vance. It’s a great start, but hell needs all of this and more in a race with a number of other well-connected self-funders.

This article was tagged under:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos