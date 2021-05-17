Mayor of Parepare and Forkopimda joined Virtual Zoom meeting with President Joko Widodo





PAREPARE, BACAPESAN.COM – The Mayor of Parepare, Taufan Pawe, followed the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia held virtually. Taufan Pawe was accompanied by a number of regional leadership communication forums (Forkopimda) including DPRD President Andi Nurhatina, Kapolres, AKBP Welly Abdillah and Kasiswa Didi Haryono at the Mayor’s Office of Parepare on Monday (5/17 / 2021). During the briefing attended by all regional officials from across Indonesia, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, often repeated the word “caution”. Not without reason, the use of the word ‘caution’ as a warning was passed on by Jokowi so that the Governor and Regent / Mayor can maintain and control the Covid-19 case in addition to efforts to restore the economy to their communities. regions. In addition to the growing number of hotel use after Eid, the number of travelers dropped to 1.1% or 1.4 million people due to the isolation policy imposed in the regions, once again said Jokowi “ be careful ”. “We have to be really vigilant because there is a potential number of new cases of Covid-19 even though we have issued a no-go policy. 15 regions of Indonesia are also experiencing an increasing trend in Covid-19 cases, be careful, “while mentioning one by one the 15 provinces in question by juxtaposing the word” caution “. “By increasing the use of hotels, both economically, be economically careful, but the Covid side needs to be properly controlled. If both can be controlled the economy and Covidya are good, but if they cannot be controlled you have to be careful, ”Jokowi repeated, stressing. Responding to instructions from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the Mayor of Parepare through Regional Secretary Iwan Asaad said Parepare has always been ready to be vigilant and continues to step up vigilance in controlling Covid- 19. “The point of the president’s leadership is that we are increasing our awareness, both on the spread of Covid-19 and the goals of economic recovery. Iwan continued that the application of the limitation of micro community activities (PPKM) will be continued and implemented up to the RT and RW levels. “Micro PPKM is still going on. We are enforcing at the RT and RW levels until supervision is tighter, which will also be the responsibility of all RT and RW managers,” Iwan said.

